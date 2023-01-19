Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Issey Jeorgina Silva

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to this week’s Pride of the Pack, Senior Airman Issey Jeorgina Silva, a paralegal with the 8th Fighter Wing judge advocate military justice section!

    “My favorite part of the job is contributing to the bigger picture. Everything I do helps my staff judge advocates advise commanders and hold people accountable. My contributions keep good order and discipline across Kunsan and the Air Force.”

    Silva was lauded by her legal team for her innovative thinking in designing a key legal reporting tool used during a busy holiday season. During an unplanned system outage, Silva created a document template that allowed reporting information to continue being sent to headquarters JA. Her reporting tool performed so well that the Pacific Air Forces adopted it and named it a JA best practice.

    “I have never been someone who pursues awards or being in the limelight, but this recognition really shows I am a valued team member and makes me feel more motivated in my desire to perform well for my leadership, especially because of their ‘we’re a team’ mindset.”

    Well done, SrA Silva, and thank you for your hard work and innovative thinking!

