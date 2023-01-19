Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | Senior Airman Issey Jeorgina Silva (left), 8th Fighter Wing judge advocates office...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | Senior Airman Issey Jeorgina Silva (left), 8th Fighter Wing judge advocates office military justice paralegal, and recently named Pride of the Pack, receives a document from Capt. Jasmine Braswell, 8th FW JA chief of military justice, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2023. Pride of the Pack nominees are submitted by squadron senior enlisted leaders and compete against other nominees across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz) see less | View Image Page

Congratulations to this week’s Pride of the Pack, Senior Airman Issey Jeorgina Silva, a paralegal with the 8th Fighter Wing judge advocate military justice section!



“My favorite part of the job is contributing to the bigger picture. Everything I do helps my staff judge advocates advise commanders and hold people accountable. My contributions keep good order and discipline across Kunsan and the Air Force.”



Silva was lauded by her legal team for her innovative thinking in designing a key legal reporting tool used during a busy holiday season. During an unplanned system outage, Silva created a document template that allowed reporting information to continue being sent to headquarters JA. Her reporting tool performed so well that the Pacific Air Forces adopted it and named it a JA best practice.



“I have never been someone who pursues awards or being in the limelight, but this recognition really shows I am a valued team member and makes me feel more motivated in my desire to perform well for my leadership, especially because of their ‘we’re a team’ mindset.”



Well done, SrA Silva, and thank you for your hard work and innovative thinking!