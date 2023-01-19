Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noise Advisory – Nighttime Low-Altitude Test Flights Scheduled January 20 At Pax River

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating nighttime testing events are scheduled to take place Friday, January 20, 2023 from sunset to 10 p.m. Pilots at NAS Pax River will be conducting night flight low-level helicopter Field Carrier Landing Practices. Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

    As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.

