Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander James Steele, NTAG Portland Commanding Officer, Biography

    NTAG PORTLAND COMMANDING OFFICER

    Photo By Daniel Rachal | Commander James Steele, NTAG Portland Commanding Officer... read more read more

    OR, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Story by Daniel Rachal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Raised in Wasilla, Alaska, CDR James Steele enlisted in the Navy in 1997 as a nuclear electricians mate. While serving aboard USS Parche (SSN 683), he was accepted into the Enlisted Commissioning Program (ECP). He graduated from the University of Washington in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. In 2009, he earned a Masters Degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University.

    His sea tours include serving as the anti-submarine warfare officer aboard USS Momsen (DDG 92); reactor controls division officer aboard USS Enterprise (CVN 65); operations officer aboard USS Ford (FFG 54); and reactor training assistant aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73).

    Ashore, he served as the reactor dynamics and core characteristics division director at Naval Nuclear Power School and as the rotational global force management division director for U.S. Africa Command.

    His previous assignment was executive officer, USS Kansas City (LCS 22) and then NTAG Portland, Oregon. CDR Steele assumed duties as Commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland, on January 12, 2023.

    His awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards) and various unit and campaign awards.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 15:17
    Story ID: 436956
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander James Steele, NTAG Portland Commanding Officer, Biography, by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NTAG PORTLAND COMMANDING OFFICER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CNRC #NTAG #PORTLAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT