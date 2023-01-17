Delivering Hope, Projecting Lethality

A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and a KC-135 from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, will partner to circumnavigate the Southern Hemisphere in an endurance mission covering roughly 20,000 miles in January 2023.



The two aircraft will demonstrate their global reach capability while also enhancing partnerships with numerous countries in the Southern Hemisphere over a seven-day trip around the world.



The trip will take the two tankers to South America, Africa, Australia and the Indo-Pacific before returning to their respective stations.



Both tankers are more than 60 years old, which presents a unique challenge in itself. The two legacy tankers are from two different bases separated by the entire continental United States adding an additional layer of complexity that future high-end fights will present.



“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the 6th ARW to train together because working alongside crews from other bases during operations is normal during deployments,” said Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “While this is a unique mission, our Airmen are determined to accelerate and use this platform in a manner that pushes the envelope. The future fight will require the same from us.”



The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for decades. This unique asset enhances Air Mobility Command’s capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach, as demonstrated in this unprecedented mission.



KC-135 crews routinely circumnavigate the world but usually in the Northern Hemisphere. Leading up to Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, MacDill and Fairchild tanker units will demonstrate their ability to operate in the Indo-Pacific while supporting partners along the way.



“We are in the business of delivering hope and projecting lethality around the world, anytime, anywhere,” said Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander. “We’re ensuring we have the right operational capabilities to bolster deterrence and maintain competitive advantage for the U.S. and our allies and partners across the globe.”



This operation is more than circumnavigating the Southern Hemisphere.



“There is too much water and too much distance for anyone else to do it relevantly, at pace, at speed, at scale,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Commander Air Mobility Command. “Everybody’s role is critical, but Air Mobility Command is the maneuver for the joint force.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 14:41 Story ID: 436833 Location: MACDILL AFB, FL, US Web Views: 30 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delivering Hope, Projecting Lethality, by 2nd Lt. Kristin Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.