NUWC Keyport hosts commemoration to honor the accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Minister Jeffery Flood from Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bremerton, delivers the invocation during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum onboard Naval Base Kitsap- Keyport Jan. 12. The event honored the legacy of Dr. King and celebrate his accomplishments in combating racial inequality.

NUWC Keyport hosted a celebration of the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Naval Undersea Museum Jan. 12.



The event also recognized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day which is observed as a federal holiday on the third Monday of January, close to his birthday which was Jan. 15, 1929.



The commemoration began with opening remarks from NUWC Keyport’s Black Employment Special Emphasis Program Manager, Tracy Darlene Harris, followed by the invocation provided by Minister Jeffery Flood from Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bremerton, Wash.



Following the invocation, NUWC Keyport’s commanding officer, Capt. Clint Hoskins, spoke about Dr. King’s use of non-violent protest and his achievements in combating racial inequality.



“Dr. King's path to greatness was inspired by the teachings of Dr. Howard Thurman, a friend of his father's, and by Mahatma Ghandi,” Hoskins said.

“Dr. King became convinced that, in his own words, ’non-violent resistance is the most potent weapon available to oppressed people in their struggle for justice and human dignity.’”



Hoskins listed many of Dr. King’s major achievements including:



• Dr. King's work on the Montgomery bus boycotts of 1955

• His "I Have a Dream" speech at the National Mall in 1963

• His role in the passage of both the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act

• In 1964, Dr. King becoming the youngest recipient, at that time, of the Nobel Peace Prize



“All of these accomplishments demonstrated that through non-violent resistance, everyone, no matter how seemingly insignificant or powerless, has the power to bring about positive, lasting change,” said Hoskins.



The highlight and main portion of the event was a performance given by Brian Simmons from “Living Voices”, who gave an engaging presentation chronicling the civil rights movement in the mid-20th century as experienced by one man. According to their website, Living Voices presents dynamic solo performances uniquely combined with archival film that turns history into a moving, personal journey.



The actor performed as a member of the civil rights movement, while a background video played, showing the courage needed by civil rights protestors against those in authority, who fought to maintain the subjugation of minorities as the status quo.



It ended with the successful passing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and noted that equal rights continue to be strived for in the present day.



Harris finished the commemoration by commenting on the importance of remembering Dr. King.



“The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebrates the life and legacy of a man who brought hope and healing to America, she said. “We also commemorate the timeless values he taught us through his example . . . courage, truth, justice, compassion dignity, humility and service that so radiantly defined Dr. King’s character and empowered his leadership.”



She noted that Dr. King believed in “beloved community” in which everyone was equal and worked together, regardless of race or creed; a community in which everyone fought to make the world a better place.



In line with this point, prior to the start of the ceremony, attendees were given postcards to list their goals for the future and begin thinking on what each of us could do to improve our communities.



Harris also noted the passing of the resolution making Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday to recognize his accomplishments and to understand that his work continues to this day and that we must all do our part for the benefit of all.



“This is why Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day should be a “day on, rather than a day off.”



-KPT-



