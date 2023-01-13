Marine Corps Activates Marine Corps Information Command

Courtesy Photo | Marine Maj. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, Commander of Marine Forces Cyber, speaks at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marine Maj. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, Commander of Marine Forces Cyber, speaks at the uncasing of the flag of the Marine Corps Information Command, in a ceremony held at Ft. George G. Meade on 13 January, 2023. The MCIC is comprised of a Headquarters, the Marine Cryptologic Office, and two Major Subordinate Commands; the Marine Corps Information Operations Center and Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion. see less | View Image Page

Ft Meade, MD. -- The United States Marine Corps continues operationalizing the Marine Corps’ seventh warfighting function, information, by activating a service retained, two-star command poised to synchronize, coordinate, and integrate capabilities across the Fleet Marine Force, today.



Commanded by Maj. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, the current commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Space Command, the Corps’ newest unit will integrate, synchronize, and enable information environment operations that deter adversaries and set conditions for the Fleet Marine Force across the range of military operations.



“The activation of the MCIC is all about warfighting, integration and enabling the Joint Force to meet our national security objectives” said Lt. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh, the commanding general of Marine Corps Forces Command.



Serving as the primary integrator of information-related capabilities that support Service and Fleet Marine Force requirements with seamless coordination, the Marine Corps Information Command will also encompass units previously assigned to the Deputy Commandant for Information including the Marine Corps Information Operations Center, the Marine Corps Cryptologic Support Battalion, and the Marine Corps Cryptologic office.



Heritage added, “A single commander who can leverage the authorities and approvals needed to synchronize global cyber, space, influence, and intelligence effects creates unity of support for the FMF and generates information advantages in support of commander’s objectives.”



The Marine Corps Information Command will now serve as the linkage across the commands that conduct operational level planning and will enable the commander to provide task organized detachments leveraging authorities across the range of military operations and in support of campaigning objectives.



For more news and information about MARFORCYBER, visit www.marforcyber.marines.mil or follow us on Twitter @MARFORCYBER