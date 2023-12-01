Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh

    Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat | Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh, 8th Fighter Wing occupational safety manager, leads a...... read more read more

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh is the 8th Fighter Wing’s occupational safety manager. His duties range from advising commanders of potential risks, offering recommendations to mitigate or reduce those risks, advising policy, providing assurance and education to Airmen across the base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 02:05
    Story ID: 436718
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh
    Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh
    Fight Tonight Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Safety
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Officer Training School
    Fight Tonight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT