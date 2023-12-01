Fight Tonight Spotlight| 8th Fighter Wing safety office: Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh

Tech. Sgt. David Harbaugh is the 8th Fighter Wing’s occupational safety manager. His duties range from advising commanders of potential risks, offering recommendations to mitigate or reduce those risks, advising policy, providing assurance and education to Airmen across the base.

