Maj. Gen. Beck Visits Camp Kosciuszko

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.09.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Evan Ruchotzke 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, the III Armored Corps deputy commanding general of maneuver, visited Soldiers at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland Jan. 9th 2023. Beck was welcomed by his counterpart in the Polish Army, Maj. Gen. Adam Joks. Beck also greeted III Armored Corps Soldiers currently working with V Corps as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    Beck visited other locations throughout Poland in an effort to build interoperability with Polish forces and facilitate a positive relationship between III Armored Corps Soldiers and the host units. Beck went on to visit 1st Infantry Division in Bolesławiec, Poland as well as visit the U.S. Embassy in the Polish Capital, Warsaw.

    Members of the 97th Military Police Battalion, under the command of Lt. Col. Andrew Sergeant were given the opportunity to brief the deputy commanding general. Additionally, Beck had the opportunity to reenlist Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Lane, a senior noncommissioned officer with A Company, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade.

