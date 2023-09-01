Maj. Gen. Beck Visits Camp Kosciuszko

Photo By Sgt. James Liker | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, deputy commanding general of maneuver for the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. James Liker | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, deputy commanding general of maneuver for the III Armored Corps, and Sgt. First Class Kenneth Lane, Alpha Company, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, pose for a photo, during a reenlistment ceremony at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, Jan. 9, 2023. III Armored Corps is the world's premier mounted force, highly lethal, trained and ready to conduct sustained, expeditionary, operational maneuver anywhere in the world. see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, the III Armored Corps deputy commanding general of maneuver, visited Soldiers at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland Jan. 9th 2023. Beck was welcomed by his counterpart in the Polish Army, Maj. Gen. Adam Joks. Beck also greeted III Armored Corps Soldiers currently working with V Corps as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



Beck visited other locations throughout Poland in an effort to build interoperability with Polish forces and facilitate a positive relationship between III Armored Corps Soldiers and the host units. Beck went on to visit 1st Infantry Division in Bolesławiec, Poland as well as visit the U.S. Embassy in the Polish Capital, Warsaw.



Members of the 97th Military Police Battalion, under the command of Lt. Col. Andrew Sergeant were given the opportunity to brief the deputy commanding general. Additionally, Beck had the opportunity to reenlist Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Lane, a senior noncommissioned officer with A Company, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade.