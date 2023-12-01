Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th Quarterly Award Winners: 4th Quarter 2022

    Quarterly Award Winners Graphic

    Photo By Bradley Clark | Graphic used to accompany wing quarterly award winners announcement article. (U.S. Air...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the fourth quarter of 2022, following a board held Sunday Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.

    AMN of the Quarter: Senior Airman Jasmine Brinson, 908 MXG/AMXS

    NCO of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Blayze Franklin, 908 MXG/AMXS

    SNCO of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Anthony McGill, 908 MXG/AMXS

    CGO of the Quarter: Capt Kristian Taylor, 908 OG/AES

    CIV CAT II of the Quarter: Mrs. Diane Faber, 908 MXG

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 15:10
    Story ID: 436688
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Quarterly Award Winners: 4th Quarter 2022, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Quarterly Award Winners Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Quarterly Award Winners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT