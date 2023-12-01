The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the fourth quarter of 2022, following a board held Sunday Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
AMN of the Quarter: Senior Airman Jasmine Brinson, 908 MXG/AMXS
NCO of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Blayze Franklin, 908 MXG/AMXS
SNCO of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Anthony McGill, 908 MXG/AMXS
CGO of the Quarter: Capt Kristian Taylor, 908 OG/AES
CIV CAT II of the Quarter: Mrs. Diane Faber, 908 MXG
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 15:10
|Story ID:
|436688
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th Quarterly Award Winners: 4th Quarter 2022, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
