JTF-Red Hill Hosts Second Defueling Information Sharing Forum

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill coordinated the second meeting of the Defueling Information Sharing Forum for their second meeting Tuesday at the State of Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu.



During the meeting, JTF Commander Vice Adm. John Wade provided an update on the AFFF spill that occurred in November 2022, including details about the investigation, remediation efforts and the resumption of repairs in preparation for defueling. Other items discussed included the repair and defueling schedule, updates to the DISF membership, potential ways to improve public transparency, and a question-and-answer session with members.



Minutes from the DISF will be posted to the JTF’s website later this week. The next Defueling Information Sharing Forum meeting is planned for March.



Joint Task Force - Red Hill was established by the Secretary of Defense to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. Importantly, Joint Task Force – Red Hill is also committed to consistent engagement with local stakeholders to rebuild trust with

the people of Hawaii.



For more information about JTF-Red Hill, or to provide public comment via our contact form, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

