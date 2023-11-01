Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s DE&I Office and Culture Change Team Merge Towards Success

Photo By Shelby West | The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Office and...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Office and Culture Change Team (CCT) recently combined into one group under the existing DE&I umbrella to build on the team’s strengths and maximize the success of efforts put forth to building a better culture across the workforce and shaping organizational culture as a whole. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has taken its next step in its efforts to building a better culture across the workforce and shaping organizational culture as a whole. The NNSY Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Office and Culture Change Team (CCT) recently combined into one group under the existing DE&I umbrella to build on the team’s strengths and maximize the success of efforts put forth.



Initially, the DE&I group was focused on structure and existing theoretical knowledge, working with the shipyard to ensure DE&I was being utilized across the board. The CCT was developed as part of the organizational efforts to bring about a better cultural shift to the shipyard, the team working to develop programs and go into action to aid the shipyard in those efforts. Tackling similar areas in varying ways, the two groups recently determined that combining their strengths would be the best course of action for NNSY’s future.



Code 1130 Emergency Management Specialist Jacquelyn Singletary has been part of the CCT movement since mid-2020 – her journey providing her a deeper appreciation of the efforts of the team. “When I first joined, I didn’t really understand the importance of a focused effort on shifting culture – I just knew that there needed to be some people who wanted to make NNSY a better place to work and put in that effort. When I came offline to help renovate the Force Multiplier Training to a more discussion-based series, now known as ‘Empowerment Series: The Team’ – I had a better appreciation and understanding that there needed to be a group focusing its time and efforts on improving culture at large. However, the CCT had folks linked on a short-term or rotational basis which wasn’t sustainable for the goals we set for the command. Capt. Dianna Wolfson, our shipyard commander, challenged us to find where the CCT would sit permanently going forward.”



The discussions began to open for DE&I and the CCT to merge into one – and there was some hesitance to that going forward. Each team wanted to ensure everyone was aligned and all questions were answered before the final decision.



Jason Braun, who’d been heavily involved with the CCT as one of the co-leads, said, “I understood the need for a permanent assigned location for culture but I was unsure of the ideal place. DE&I and culture do have a lot of overlap, especially in the inclusion aspect. However, there were some topics that culture would tackle that would not typically fall under the DE&I radar. There were also some differences in policy requirements as well. As we look towards what’s best for NNSY as a whole, I know there isn’t one right answer, so I was open to the merger but cautious with expectations. From my experience and research, I do believe that there has to be consensus in the decision for the merger to work. Working as a committed team can thrive regardless of circumstances or potential inefficacies. The new merger allows us to improve our communication and inclusiveness with the people at NNSY and move to be more proactive with initiatives, education and influence.”



“Having the two groups under one umbrella, we now have the ability to look more closely at how policies, current and upcoming, have and will impact people,” said Singletary. “We are also able to do quick pulse checks for specific tasking all while expanding our footprint within the shipyard. We've become more robust and are working to improve our efficiency. There's a saying ‘Your network is your net worth,’ and through this merge, our dividends are increasing. I'm confident that if we stick to our plan and continue to learn and grow from our past behaviors and experiences, we'll begin to more quickly see an exponential positive growth in the shipyard's culture.”



Now the DE&I staffing includes core members of the CCT and together they work in several groups to ensure processes and initiatives are moving forward. The Department Command Resilience Team (DCRT) provides an avenue for departmental issues to be addressed year-round, provides analysis and solutions from DEOCS, and provides real-time support to personnel. The DE&I Council is a large forum to discuss the state of the shipyard and provide taskings to share these DE&I initiatives to the workforce. The DE&I Strategic Team coordinates actions from the council and staff tasking to develop actions, rollout, and sustainment plans for all initiatives going forward – working to ensure the success of the program at large. Employee Resource Groups develop programs and host meetings to support the members and the shipyard at large. Each piece works together to continue driving America’s Shipyard in building a better culture for its workforce.



“As we continue to move forward, it’s important that we work together to make a difference,” said DE&I Director Tarane Parker. “This merger brings new opportunities for us to pool our strengths together to best benefit our shipyard. We’ll be able to create a lasting environment that motivates innovative ideas and fresh perspectives from our people, with everyone feeling empowered to bring their own experiences to the table in delivering on our mission to service the fleet.”