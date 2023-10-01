Navy Wounded Warrior's First Adaptive Sports Intro Camp of 2023

Navy Wounded Warrior hosts its first adaptive sports intro camp of 2023 at Pt. Hueneme, Calif., January 9 - 13. Athletes are trying their hand at archery, cycling, field, powerlifting, shooting, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby.



Sports Camps are a week-long opportunity to try multiple adaptive sports. All Sailors and Coast Guardsmen enrolled in Navy Wounded Warrior are encouraged to participate, regardless of a sports background. Attendees have an opportunity to meet and build connections with other service members who are also going through transitional, healing, and recovery journeys. Participants are encouraged to try as many sports as possible.



Navy Wounded Warrior is so much more than sports. It also offers individualized and proactive guidance on pay and benefits, caregiver resources, bedside travel, job training, childcare, and more. These efforts encourage retention and return to duty, or support a smooth transition to the VA should a medical condition prohibit continued service.



Participation is voluntary and requires service members to self-refer or be referred by their commands, chaplain, medical team, peers, caregivers, or others for enrollment determination.



Begin the process via the call center at 855-NAVY-WWP (855-628-9997) or email navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil.

