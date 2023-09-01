908th Force Support Squadron Welcomes New Commander

The commander of the 908th Airlift Wing’s Mission Support Group, Col. Clinton Cash, bestowed command of the 908th Force Support Squadron to Lt. Col. Tyisha L. Owens during an Assumption of Command ceremony Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base.



Owens is a legacy Services Officer, and her experience spans a variety of assignments at every level of the Air Force from headquarters to squadron. She has served in various joint and staff positions in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Headquarters Air Force, Pacific Air Forces and United States Forces Korea.



Cash spoke first, noting that, when he assumed command of the 908 MSG a little over two years ago, he understood the amount of change the wing was facing. Since that time, the 908 AW executed the largest deployment in wing history and began preparing for a mission transition all while adhering to the safety protocols implemented to combat the spread of Covid-19. Now, Cash explained, Owens has her work cut out for her as she assumes command in the middle of this transition period.



“She has been here at Maxwell as part of the Air University Staff, developing the curricula for teaching future FSS officers how to do their jobs,” he said. “We will now get to see how well that translates into functional preparation.”



Most recently, Owens served as the Chief, Force Support Development Team and Air Force Reserve Liaison, Force Support Professional Development School at the Ira C. Eaker Center for Leadership Development, Maxwell AFB.



Additionally, she has served as a Group Executive Officer, Flight Commander of Combat Support and Military Personnel Flights, and a Numbered Air Force Section Commander. She transitioned to the United States Air Force Reserve in 2015 and served as the Senior Reserve Advisor for the Military Personnel Section Washington Headquarters Services, Pentagon, Washington D.C., supporting the Office of the Secretary of Defense.



After assuming command, Owens expressed appreciation for all those who have supported, mentored, pushed, and challenged her through her career, including the strength she receives from her deep-rooted religious beliefs.



“I am a person who practices an attitude of gratitude,” she said.



She also thanked the team she will now lead, promising to take care of them as they take care of the mission.



“I am here to support you, so you can continue to deliver excellent customer service and support to the 908th Airlift Wing,” she said. “I am proud to be your commander and excited about this new journey together.”



Owens was commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training program upon graduating from Southwest Texas State University in 2002. She is married to Lt. Col. Christopher Owens, USAFR, and has three children.

