SWOBOSS Calls on the Surface Force to Get Ready at 2023 Surface Navy Association National Symposium

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 10, 2023) -- Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, commander, Naval Surface Forces, emphasized readiness and maintaining the Surface Force Competitive Edge during his keynote remarks at the 35th Annual Surface Navy Association National Symposium in Arlington, Va., Jan. 10.



As part of this enduring campaign, he highlighted the North Star goal of 75 Mission Capable (MC) ships to be ready on any given day, which the Surface Force determined is needed to meet operational requirements.



“This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our investments in data analytics and an assessment of operational requirements,” said Kitchener. “This imperative for 75 mission capable ships drives every program and action we take, and across our force, the enterprise is

aligned to reach this North Star.”



To work toward this goal and make better, data-informed decisions, Kitchener discussed the creation of the Surface Response Plan, the Surface Force’s strategy to prioritize and allocate ships to support fleet commanders. Within the type commands, Surface Maintenance Operations Centers (S-MOCs) will be established to address the challenges of current readiness by driving down casualty reports (CASREPS) and prioritizing repairs and parts.



Kitchener also discussed the establishment of Surface Readiness Groups (SURFGRUs) in fleet concentration areas. The readiness focused commands will be manned, trained, and equipped to manage surface ships through the maintenance and basic phases of the optimized fleet response plan, while maintaining oversight of readiness during the follow-on phases including a ship’s deployment.



“This transformation of our readiness structure is a journey,” said Kitchener. “A course from which our Surface Force cannot deviate, lag, or delay and we will need the help of our partners in industry, in Congress, and at OPNAV to achieve this necessary goal.”



In alignment with the previous year’s theme, the 2023 SNA theme is “Getting Ready: Sharpening Our Competitive Edge.”



“Getting ready is why we embarked on the Competitive Edge campaign a year ago, a strategy that is laser-focused on generating and sustaining Force Readiness,” said Kitchener. “It’s kept us busy this past year. Implementing, accelerating, and sharpening our competitive edge and the

core Lines of Effort.”



The Competitive Edge Strategy details five broad lines of effort, assigning accountability, responsibility, and leadership roles while providing action items with prescribed timelines. Those lines of effort are:



- Develop the Leader, Warrior, Mariner, and Manager

- Produce More, Ready Ships

- Achieve Excellence in Fleet Introduction

- Create Clear and Innovative Operational Concepts

- Establish Infrastructure for the Future Force



The strategy lays out commander’s intent to face current and future challenges and maintain the Surface Force’s warfighting advantage in the decade ahead.



The Surface Navy Association was incorporated in 1985 to promote greater coordination and communication among the military, business and academic communities who share a common interest in naval surface warfare and to support the activities of Surface Naval Forces. The SNA

is dedicated to recognizing the continuing contributions of the United States Navy and Coast Guard’s surface forces, showcasing professional excellence within the surface naval forces, dealing with the challenges faced by surface naval forces, nurturing communication among military, academic and business communities, enhancing and preserving the heritage of surface naval forces and providing forums on professional matters affecting the surface naval forces.



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



