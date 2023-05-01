The 189th Maintenance Group in partnership with the Arkansas Aerospace and Defense Alliance conducted the annual Arkansas Aerospace Alliance Business and Industry Day on Jan. 5, 2022, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The exposition was held at the 189th Airlift Wing’s maintenance group and provided opportunities for Guardsmen to learn more about opportunities within the community to apply their unique skills as well as for members of the Arkansas Aerospace and Defense Alliance to familiarize themselves with the wing’s unique mission and share opportunities with potential aerospace candidates.



According to www.arkansasaerospace.com, the Arkansas Aerospace and Defense Alliance is a group of public and private aerospace companies, government agencies, and educational institutions dedicated to growing the aerospace, aviation, and defense infrastructure in Arkansas and training a qualified workforce. The group creates, business opportunities within the Air National Guard, develop professional relationships with military leaders and Guardsmen, and encourages regulations and policies that are put in place to ensure the safety of all aerospace parties.



Since 2006, the group has provided more than 10,000 jobs, contributed to a nearly $2 billion economic impact annually, and pulled aviation and aerospace-related companies together to encompass a wide array of talent and competencies. As the industry grows and flexes, programs such as this are used to seek out new talent and bring them on board to experience new opportunities after a military career is finished.



For more information on the Arkansas Aerospace and Defense Alliance, visit www.arkansasaerospace.com or contact 501-725-1220.

Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 Story ID: 436533 Community and Guardsmen build aviation and defense workforce, by MSgt Jessica Roles