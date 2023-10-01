Watch the Big Game on a New Big-Screen TV with the Exchange’s Mars Sweepstakes

Photo By Marisa Conner | Three lucky military shoppers can catch all the action of the big game on a brand-new...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Three lucky military shoppers can catch all the action of the big game on a brand-new big-screen TV with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's Mars sweepstakes. Enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes through Feb. 3 for a chance to win. Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2im. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers have a chance to catch every tackle, touchdown and toe-tapping catch of the big game on a brand-new big-screen TV, thanks to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Mars sweepstakes.



Through Feb. 3, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three big-screen TVs. Each prize will be awarded as a $1,500 Exchange gift card.



“Whether enjoying your favorite shows, streaming movies or cheering on your team, it’s more fun on a big-screen TV,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Three heroes from our military community will get the chance to unwind with these great prizes.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians and retirees are also eligible to enter.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange