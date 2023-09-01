BJACH opens walk-in contraceptive clinic

Photo By Jean Graves | Dr. Robert Olp, chief of OB/GYN for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital discusses...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Dr. Robert Olp, chief of OB/GYN for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital discusses birth control options with a patient at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is set to open a walk-in contraceptive care clinic at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana on January 12.The clinic is open to all TRICARE beneficiaries every Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the OB/GYN clinic on the 4th floor of the hospital. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is set to open a walk-in contraceptive care clinic at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana on January 12.



The clinic is open to all TRICARE beneficiaries every Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the OB/GYN clinic on the 4th floor of the hospital.



Maj. Robert Olp, chief of OB/GYN for BJACH, said the walk-in contraceptive services are a resource within the hospital where patients can get comprehensive contraceptive care in a single visit.



“This is a place where you can discuss your reproductive questions, goals and challenges, as well as your contraception needs with a medical provider,” he said.



Olp said the clinic will be open every Thursday morning on a first come, first served basis.



“We will offer educational classes and pregnancy testing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and individual appointments will be from 9:30 a.m. until noon,” he said. “The educational classes are optional but are highly encouraged and important to the efficiency of future clinical visits.”



BJACH will offer contraception counseling, birth control pills, same-day IUD and Nexplanon insertions, emergency Depo-Provera injections. The clinic offers counseling on tubal ligation or vasectomy and Soldiers can get free condoms at the Fontaine Troop Medical Clinic, the Fort Polk Department of Public Health and the Soldier Centered Medical Home.



Olp said access to comprehensive contraceptive counseling is critical to help service members plan and build their family, manage or suppress menstruation, prevent pregnancy, practice safe sexual behaviors and more.



“The Defense Health Agency directed all military hospitals and clinics to expand walk-in contraceptive services for active-duty service members and eligible beneficiaries,” he said. “At BJACH, we are committed to improving access to reproductive health services and improving uniform force readiness.”



Capt. Amy Liu, doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at BJACH, said there is no referral required for walk-in services.



“Ultimately, we believe this new clinic will enhance the overall wellbeing of the force and optimize warrior readiness and pregnancy planning,” she said.



Editor’s Note: For more information visit the BJACH webpage at: bayne-jones.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Womens-Health-Pregnancy/Contraceptive-Care