    2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Story by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, announced the wing’s 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year during a ceremony Dec. 4, 2022 at Rosecrans.

    The following six Airmen are the award winners in their respective category. The Airmen were selected based on their achievements in 2022.

    Outstanding Airman
    Airman 1st Class Angela McCormick - 139th Mission Support Group

    Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer
    Staff Sgt. Jill Morgan - 139th Force Support Squadron

    Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer
    Senior Master Sgt. Eric McGuire - 139th Security Forces Squadron

    Outstanding First Sergeant
    Master Sgt. Cynthia Johnson - 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron

    Outstanding Company Grade Officer
    Maj. William Foster - 139th Operations Support Squadron

    Outstanding Field Grade Officer
    Maj. Kyle Kellet - Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center

