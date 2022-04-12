Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, announced the wing’s 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year during a ceremony Dec. 4, 2022 at Rosecrans.



The following six Airmen are the award winners in their respective category. The Airmen were selected based on their achievements in 2022.



Outstanding Airman

Airman 1st Class Angela McCormick - 139th Mission Support Group



Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer

Staff Sgt. Jill Morgan - 139th Force Support Squadron



Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer

Senior Master Sgt. Eric McGuire - 139th Security Forces Squadron



Outstanding First Sergeant

Master Sgt. Cynthia Johnson - 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron



Outstanding Company Grade Officer

Maj. William Foster - 139th Operations Support Squadron



Outstanding Field Grade Officer

Maj. Kyle Kellet - Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 13:34 Story ID: 436404 Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.