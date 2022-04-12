Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, announced the wing’s 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year during a ceremony Dec. 4, 2022 at Rosecrans.
The following six Airmen are the award winners in their respective category. The Airmen were selected based on their achievements in 2022.
Outstanding Airman
Airman 1st Class Angela McCormick - 139th Mission Support Group
Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer
Staff Sgt. Jill Morgan - 139th Force Support Squadron
Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer
Senior Master Sgt. Eric McGuire - 139th Security Forces Squadron
Outstanding First Sergeant
Master Sgt. Cynthia Johnson - 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron
Outstanding Company Grade Officer
Maj. William Foster - 139th Operations Support Squadron
Outstanding Field Grade Officer
Maj. Kyle Kellet - Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center
