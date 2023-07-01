Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the Wing: January 2023 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:
    Tech. Sgt. Lindsay Errico – 357th Airlift Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Mitchell – 908th Mission Support Group
    Staff Sgt. David Bethea – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Senior Airman Raffaele Clemente – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Senior Airman Weston Drake – 25 APS
    Airman 1st Class Eronda Doss – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Matthew McBride – 25 APS
    Airman 1st Class Cole Sculley – 25 APS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Senior Airman Destiny Godbolt
    Senior Airman Ke’arian Lacey
    Airman 1st Class Christine Lau

    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Newcomers

