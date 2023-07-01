Welcome to the Wing: January 2023 Newcomers

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Tech. Sgt. Lindsay Errico – 357th Airlift Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Mitchell – 908th Mission Support Group
Staff Sgt. David Bethea – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Senior Airman Raffaele Clemente – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Weston Drake – 25 APS
Airman 1st Class Eronda Doss – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Airman 1st Class Matthew McBride – 25 APS
Airman 1st Class Cole Sculley – 25 APS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Senior Airman Destiny Godbolt
Senior Airman Ke’arian Lacey
Airman 1st Class Christine Lau
