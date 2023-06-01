Pursuing the dream- The quest to become a 67J

CORPUS CHRISTI ARMY DEPOT — Corpus Christi Army Depot has a relationship with the Texas A&M Corpus Christi U.S. Army ROTC program to cultivate future leaders.



On August 29, soon after assuming command, CCAD Commander, Col. Kyle Hogan, administered the oath to five students of the TAMUCC U.S. Army ROTC program. A few weeks later, CCAD Sgt. Maj. Jon Trawick was invited to address the cadets on the importance of mutual respect between the officer and enlisted ranks.



Hogan and Trawick recognize that investing in tomorrow's leaders is critical to the U.S. Army's success. Therefore, they strive to share the Army's unlimited possibilities for pursuing passions, discovering purpose, and building a lifelong community. There are 200 ways to serve as a Soldier in areas, such as science, cybersecurity, combat forces, aviation, medicine, and law — all of which are necessary for the Army to accomplish its missions.



On December 18, a recent Texas A&M University Army ROTC graduate, newly commissioned 2nd Lt. Kamdyn Matthews visited Hogan for a recommendation letter in support of her pursuit to become an Aeromedical Evacuations Officer (medevac officer or 67J). A medevac officer’s job is to evacuate patients off battlefields to a medical facility or hospital.



Hogan discussed career choices with Matthews, "It depends on where you see your world and how you want to pursue your career."



He continued, "You could find that the Medical Service Corps is where you fit, but you'll be exposed to aviation. If you are selected for the Medical Service Corps, you will be a Black Hawk pilot. A medevac pilot has a professional set of skills that saves others in dire circumstances, so selecting the right person with the right demeanor is essential.



When asked why she desires to become a medevac pilot, Matthews responded, "I feel like it's my responsibility to take care of others and that a battle buddy would do the same for me."



Matthews is from Spring Branch, Texas, and received a National Army Scholarship to attend college.



For those pursuing their career as a medevac pilot, candidates must have their packages to the board by January. The Medical Service Corps flight training selection panel will convene in January.



Additional requirements are:



• Meet minimum Selection Instrument for Flight Training (SIFT) score of 40

• Meet class 1a medical fitness standards and undergo a flying duty medical examination. This examination includes measuring vision, hearing, heart, blood, and urine samples and examining general health

• Candidates must not have reached their 32nd birthday at the start of flight training.

• Pass the Army Physical Fitness Test

• Meet height and weight requirements



Once selected, training includes Medical Service Corps Officers training and Survival, Evasion, Resistance Escape training, as well as Initial Entry Rotary Wing Course at Fort Rucker, Alabama.



The U.S. Army is committed to building high-performing and cohesive teams in an inclusive environment to accomplish its mission. Like Hogan, Matthews plans on becoming a helicopter pilot. She may even fly in one of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters that was serviced by America’s Aviation Depot-CCAD.



