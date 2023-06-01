Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: January 2023 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who have promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Semaj A. Cowan
    Kelly N. Evans
    Jenesis C. McClure
    Joel Yang

    To Senior Airman:
    Charnay L. Ryland

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Mark E. Jones
    Christopher D. Nunez
    Weston E. Salter

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Torrence O. Washington

    To Master Sgt.:
    Angel L. Armstrong
    Darryl M. Good
    Brittney R. Jenkins
    Joseph S. Saldivar

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Lakita N. Carr

    To Chief Master Sgt.:
    Keith C. Rollins

