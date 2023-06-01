Gaining Altitude: January 2023 Promotions

The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who have promoted recently.
To Airman:
Semaj A. Cowan
Kelly N. Evans
Jenesis C. McClure
Joel Yang
To Senior Airman:
Charnay L. Ryland
To Staff Sgt.:
Mark E. Jones
Christopher D. Nunez
Weston E. Salter
To Tech. Sgt.:
Torrence O. Washington
To Master Sgt.:
Angel L. Armstrong
Darryl M. Good
Brittney R. Jenkins
Joseph S. Saldivar
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Lakita N. Carr
To Chief Master Sgt.:
Keith C. Rollins
