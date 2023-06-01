BM1 Hoffmann Creates Fancy Work at CNSP Headquarters

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 27, 2022) – Throughout naval history, lines have played an integral part in everyday shipboard operations including lowering a ship's anchor, aiding with small boat operations and overall marlinespike seamanship.



Outside of the general uses of lines on a ship, boatswain’s mates have also maintained a traditional custom known as fancywork, a centuries-old form of decorative knot tying that is commonly used for providing grip on rails and stanchions during rough seas, beautifying the ship and lanyards for the boatswain’s whistle, widely referred to as a bosun’s whistle or pipe.



Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Sean Hoffmann, assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Surface Forces Pacific Fleet (CNSP) has found a way to incorporate fancywork into CNSP headquarters through detailed knot-tying designs on pillars throughout the building.



“My reason for doing it is naval heritage and tradition. You walk into the quarterdeck and you've got white walls, white pillars, and white stairs,” said Hoffman. “I didn't see anything a Sailor had made for the command and so I just thought I could try fancywork.”



The history of fancywork in the navy traces back to the 13th century in Arabic culture where sailors would create intricate macrame knots to pass time or barter when they arrived at a new port. After the Moorish conquest, their designs began to spread throughout Europe and into England. In the 17th century, sailors ended up bartering and selling their macrame crafts to inhabitants of the new world which continued to be used aboard ships.



“A vast majority of our traditions came from England, the Dutch and the Spanish. All the countries that came to colonize the new world, we took stuff from them, even rates and ranks,” said Hoffmann. “Sailors didn't have money to go out and buy some fancy cloth so they would unwind lines, take the strands and form diamonds with square knots holding it together.”



Hoffmann’s fancywork designs have completely transformed CNSP and his devotion to bringing life to the CNSP headquarters has been recognized by CNSP leadership.



“The fancywork that Petty Officer Hoffmann has done in our spaces exemplifies navy tradition and pride for the organization that we are part of,” said Capt. Michael B. DeVore, chief of staff, Commander, U.S. Naval Surface Forces Pacific Fleet. “Fancywork is an art form that requires a lot of time and effort and the work he has done deserves to be recognized.”



Fancywork is a lengthy and complex process that requires astute attention to detail. Lanyards that hold a bosun’s whistle often take around ten hours to make when considering sizing, weaving and room for error, said Hoffmann.



Hoffmann also credits the command's enthusiasm as a motivation to continue creating baroque line designs.



“I appreciate it when people appreciate my work,” said Hoffmann. “Sometimes when I am working, people say ‘wow boats, that’s looking good,’ and it gives me a sense of pride and makes me want to do an even better job.”



Virginia Jones, building manager, Commander, U.S. Naval Surface Forces Pacific Fleet, said she is pleased with the new designs at the CNSP headquarters.



“We’ve never had anyone dedicate themselves to our building the way BM1 has,” said Jones. “BM1 has definitely left his mark on this command.”

