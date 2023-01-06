Photo By Max Lonzanida | An event flyer created to promote the 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | An event flyer created to promote the 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 10am to 4pm at the Decker Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Graphic by Donald Darcy/Released). see less | View Image Page

Event Point of Contact: Laura Orr, Director of Education

Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Laura.L.Orr5.Civ@us.navy.mil or call (202) 494-4899



Media Contact: Max Lonzanida, Public Affairs Officer

Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Max.Q.Lonzanida.Civ@us.navy.mil or call (202) 570-6921



For Immediate Release

January 6, 2023



Naval Museum to host 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding Event



(Norfolk, VA). It’s back and better than ever! The Hampton Roads Naval Museum (HRNM) is proud to announce their 12th Annual Brick by Brick: Lego® Shipbuilding event on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Decker Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in downtown Norfolk. This FREE event invites LEGO® shipbuilders of all ages to build and share their creations with fellow enthusiasts and compete for fabulous prizes, create with LEGOs and DUPLOs in a massive free play area, enjoy crafts, a robotics demonstration and much more!



This popular event is presented in proud partnership with the Navy League of the United States-Hampton Roads Chapter and the Naval History and Heritage Command. Participants can build a variety of kits ranging from easy to expert, and participate in other activities, as well. Children and adults alike can also bring their pre-constructed LEGO® ships to enter in a contest prior to 2 p.m. on February 4th, winners will be announced by 3:30pm. There are two separate contests: one for those who make ships at HRNM, and one for those who built their ships at home



This FREE family event features:

-STEM-based design plans (easy to expert) to build ships from the keel up in our shipyard of 200+ dry docks;

-Hands-on robotic demonstrations and professional LEGO display models;

-Free play areas for all ages (LEGOs and Duplos);

-Crafts for all ages;

-A sensory (quieter space) room for alternative-need children.



Joining in the fun will be FIRST LEGO® League of Tidewater, and the Hampton Roads Lego User Group (HARDLUG). Bring your appetite, since food and refreshments will be available for purchase at one of several food trucks on site. Additionally, five dollar cash on entry (COE) parking is available the day of the event at the following City of Norfolk parking garages:



-West Plume Street Garage: 135 West Plume Street, Norfolk, VA 23510;

-Town Point Garage: 110 W. Main Street, Norfolk, VA 23510.



For more information please contact Laura Orr at Laura.L.Orr5.Civ@us.navy.mil or call (202) 494-4899.



The Hampton Roads Naval Museum introduces visitors to over 240 years of U.S. Naval history in Hampton Roads, Virginia. One of nine officially operated U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command, the museum houses a rich collection of authentic uniforms, weaponry, underwater artifacts, detailed ship models and artwork. The Hampton Roads Naval Museum is located on the second deck of Nauticus, and admission is free. More information about the museum can be found at www.history.navy.mil/hrnm or at https://www.facebook.com/HRNavalMuseum/