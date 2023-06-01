Petty Officer Enjoys Leadership, Teamwork aboard Cherry Point Clinic

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Petty Officer Second Class Davise Angevine serves as the Work Center Supervisor of...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Petty Officer Second Class Davise Angevine serves as the Work Center Supervisor of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Material Management Department along with a variety of additional duties. He enjoys the leadership role entrusted to him and credits teamwork for his success. see less | View Image Page

Petty Officer Second Class Davise Angevine enjoys the leadership role entrusted to him while serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



Angevine primarily serves as the Work Center Supervisor of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Material Management Department along with a variety of additional duties.



“The most difficult thing about serving here [Cherry Point] is learning an entirely new system outside of my rate,” says Angevine. “Learning the terminology and process of how Navy Medicine operates is unique to this career path.”



With so many logistic and administrative duties, Angevine understands the importance of teamwork as he interacts with multiple departments within the clinic each day.



“If we do not work together, we cannot complete the mission of keeping the warfighters in the fight,” said Angevine about his multiple roles.