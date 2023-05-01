Camp Pendleton says goodbye to VITA tax program

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program has operated for over 50 years. VITA sites offer free tax help to people who generally make $60,000 or less per year; people with disabilities; and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

The VITA program aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is operated by service members in the Fleet Assistant Program from different units across the base, and offers free tax preparation services to all military personnel, retirees, and their families. The program is a partnership between the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the military.

The program was offered on base starting as early as 2011 and finished after completing the 2021 federal and state tax returns (2022 tax filing season). The service will not be offered aboard Camp Pendleton for the 2023 tax filing season.

Military OneSource offers an alternative free tax assistance program for the upcoming 2023 tax season. This service is called: MilTax, and it’s intended for active-duty personnel, military spouses, immediate and extended family members, and service providers. MilTax software will be available starting in January 2023.

For more information about tax assistance, please visit, www.militaryonesource.mil.

