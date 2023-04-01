Fort McCoy hosted quarterly Wisconsin ISFAC meeting in December 2022

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Members of the Wisconsin Inter-Service Family Assistance Committee (ISFAC) meet Dec....... read more read more Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Members of the Wisconsin Inter-Service Family Assistance Committee (ISFAC) meet Dec. 1, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ISFAC includes representatives from governmental and non-profit organizations from throughout the state of Wisconsin. The ISFAC is a voluntary military-community cooperative partnership organized to allow service providers to engage in networking and connect service and family members, veterans, and wounded warriors with local military and community resources. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaleen Holliday, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Representatives from governmental and non-profit organizations from throughout the state of Wisconsin gathered at McCoy’s Community Center on Dec. 1 at Fort McCoy to hold a quarterly Inter-Service Family Assistance Committee (ISFAC) meeting.



Dianne Sommers, a specialist with the Fort McCoy Army Community Service (ACS) office said the ISFAC provide services to veterans and those service members currently serving. Meetings for the ISFAC are held throughout the state in March, June, September, and December every year.



“The meeting started at 9 a.m. and went until 1:30 p.m.,” Sommers said. “An hour of that time was devoted to networking among the attendees.”



Sommers said some of main items discussed included the Soldier and Family Readiness Specialist with the Wisconsin National Guard reviewing the Military Family Financial Aid Program that is available to Wisconsin residents who are currently serving. Service members can apply to receive up to $2,500 per year for emergency financial assistance.



“The Wisconsin National Guard also has personal financial counselors located throughout the state for service members with financial challenges,” Sommers said. “This service is free of charge.”



Sommers said ISFAC members also discussed the need for donated household goods items to assist veterans who have obtained housing but lack essential items such as furniture, bedding, appliances, and other things.



“The following local resources were mentioned — Sofas for Service in Altoona (Wis.), What I Need Now in La Crosse (Wis.), and The Exchange, also in La Crosse,” Sommers said.



Sylvia Lopez, also a specialist with ACS and the Wisconsin ISFAC chairperson, explained what partnership is all about.



“The ISFAC is a voluntary military-community cooperative partnership organized to allow service providers to engage in networking and connect service and family members, veterans, and wounded warriors with local military and community resources. The ISFAC facilitates cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration needed to establish strong family and community support networks that provide easy access to information, services, and support through unfailing delivery systems,” Lopez said.



Representatives of the ISFAC include all military services, major veteran service

Organizations, relevant government departments and agencies, civilian

support organizations, community service organizations, and organizations

that play a role in disaster response.



The next Wisconsin ISFAC meeting will take place in March.



From family readiness to financial health, Army Community Service delivers programs tailored to their customer’s needs, according to ACS. They help maintain community readiness and resiliency through a wide range of educational opportunities, special events, individualized counseling services, and other offerings. ACS also helps Soldiers from their first assignments all the way to separation or retirement, as well as families, veterans, wounded warriors, survivors, and retirees. ACS supports the entire Army community.



Learn more about Fort McCoy ACS by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service.



