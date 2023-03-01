Holloman recognizes dedicated crew chiefs

Twenty-nine maintainers from the 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron were officially recognized as Dedicated Crew Chiefs in a ceremony, Jan. 3, 2023.



The title of Dedicated Crew is reserved for those who display the initiative, management, and leadership ability necessary to maintain an aircraft in combat ready status.



The DCC’s technical knowledge is above reproach and the resource most counted upon to ensure a fighter wing’s combat readiness.



“Every maintainer here is responsible for providing safe, reliable, and on-time maintenance,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Clark, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “And dedicated crew chiefs lead the charge on making sure these standards are met.”



Congratulations to this year's Dedicated Crew Chiefs:



8th AMU Crew Chiefs:



Staff Sgt. Connor Parsons



Staff Sgt. Brandon Maldonado



Senior Airman Alwayne Mitchell



Senior Airman Thomas Quinn



Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez-Vasquez



Senior Airman D’andre Daniels



Staff Sgt. Cody Hinton



Staff Sgt. Ashton Carter



Staff Sgt. Lonnie Jessie



Staff Sgt. Holden Godwin



Senior Airmen Anthony Gutierrez



Staff Sgt. Isaac Anderson



Staff Sgt. Timothy Case



Staff Sgt. Trent Dale



Senior Airman Dennis Thomas



Staff Sgt. Fil Tarry Llorente-Niebres



Staff Sgt. Shabaya Canada-Bannerman-Richter



Staff Sgt. Scott Kapellas



Senior Airman Samuel Althoff



Staff Sgt. Wyatt Hegner



Staff Sgt. Parrish Burchett



Senior Airman Alexis Veneble



Staff Sgt. Alec Allen



Senior Airman Brandon Hettinger



Senior Airman Damian Lopez



Staff Sgt. Luke Ertl



Staff Sgt. Lonnie Jessie



Staff Sgt. Sebastian Moss



Senior Airman Linh Mai

