    Holloman recognizes dedicated crew chiefs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Twenty-nine maintainers from the 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron were officially recognized as Dedicated Crew Chiefs in a ceremony, Jan. 3, 2023.

    The title of Dedicated Crew is reserved for those who display the initiative, management, and leadership ability necessary to maintain an aircraft in combat ready status.

    The DCC’s technical knowledge is above reproach and the resource most counted upon to ensure a fighter wing’s combat readiness.

    “Every maintainer here is responsible for providing safe, reliable, and on-time maintenance,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Clark, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “And dedicated crew chiefs lead the charge on making sure these standards are met.”

    Congratulations to this year's Dedicated Crew Chiefs:

    8th AMU Crew Chiefs:

    Staff Sgt. Connor Parsons

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Maldonado

    Senior Airman Alwayne Mitchell

    Senior Airman Thomas Quinn

    Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez-Vasquez

    Senior Airman D’andre Daniels

    Staff Sgt. Cody Hinton

    Staff Sgt. Ashton Carter

    Staff Sgt. Lonnie Jessie

    Staff Sgt. Holden Godwin

    Senior Airmen Anthony Gutierrez

    Staff Sgt. Isaac Anderson

    Staff Sgt. Timothy Case

    Staff Sgt. Trent Dale

    Senior Airman Dennis Thomas

    Staff Sgt. Fil Tarry Llorente-Niebres

    Staff Sgt. Shabaya Canada-Bannerman-Richter

    Staff Sgt. Scott Kapellas

    Senior Airman Samuel Althoff

    Staff Sgt. Wyatt Hegner

    Staff Sgt. Parrish Burchett

    Senior Airman Alexis Veneble

    Staff Sgt. Alec Allen

    Senior Airman Brandon Hettinger

    Senior Airman Damian Lopez

    Staff Sgt. Luke Ertl

    Staff Sgt. Sebastian Moss

    Senior Airman Linh Mai

