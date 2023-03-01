Holloman recognizes dedicated crew chiefs

Twenty-nine maintainers from the 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron were officially recognized as Dedicated Crew Chiefs in a ceremony, Jan. 3, 2023.
The title of Dedicated Crew is reserved for those who display the initiative, management, and leadership ability necessary to maintain an aircraft in combat ready status.
The DCC’s technical knowledge is above reproach and the resource most counted upon to ensure a fighter wing’s combat readiness.
“Every maintainer here is responsible for providing safe, reliable, and on-time maintenance,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Clark, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “And dedicated crew chiefs lead the charge on making sure these standards are met.”
Congratulations to this year's Dedicated Crew Chiefs:
8th AMU Crew Chiefs:
Staff Sgt. Connor Parsons
Staff Sgt. Brandon Maldonado
Senior Airman Alwayne Mitchell
Senior Airman Thomas Quinn
Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez-Vasquez
Senior Airman D’andre Daniels
Staff Sgt. Cody Hinton
Staff Sgt. Ashton Carter
Staff Sgt. Lonnie Jessie
Staff Sgt. Holden Godwin
Senior Airmen Anthony Gutierrez
Staff Sgt. Isaac Anderson
Staff Sgt. Timothy Case
Staff Sgt. Trent Dale
Senior Airman Dennis Thomas
Staff Sgt. Fil Tarry Llorente-Niebres
Staff Sgt. Shabaya Canada-Bannerman-Richter
Staff Sgt. Scott Kapellas
Senior Airman Samuel Althoff
Staff Sgt. Wyatt Hegner
Staff Sgt. Parrish Burchett
Senior Airman Alexis Veneble
Staff Sgt. Alec Allen
Senior Airman Brandon Hettinger
Senior Airman Damian Lopez
Staff Sgt. Luke Ertl
Staff Sgt. Sebastian Moss
Senior Airman Linh Mai
