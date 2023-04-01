$37.6M task order awarded for Trident Training Facility Kings Bay additions

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $37.6 million firm-fixed-price task order, under a multiple award construction contract (MACC), Dec. 30, 2022, to Sauer Construction LLC from Jacksonville, Florida, to provide construction of two additions to the Trident Training Facility Kings Bay (TTFKB).



The new additions include a Strategic Systems Program (SSP) Missile Control Center Team Trainer and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Weapons Handling System Team Trainer.



“The procurement process for this project had a very strict schedule in order to meet mission deadlines of the supported commands,” said Lindsay Betteridge, supervisory contract specialist for NAVFAC Southeast. “The project was procured as a task order through the NAVFAC Southeast Area of Operations (AO) large area MACC. MACCs save the command and the government time and resources.”



The work to be performed includes foundations, superstructure, metal and precast panels, interior finishes, mechanical, plumbing, fire protection, electrical, communications, and security systems and incidental related work.



Also included involves work to both physical and utility connections to the existing building. Site work includes concrete and asphalt pavement, storm water features, utility distributions, erosion control measures, and laydown areas.



The TTFKB mission is to train officers and enlisted personnel in the necessary knowledge and skills required to build competence and proficiency in operating and maintaining the Trident submarine and all associated systems.



Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

