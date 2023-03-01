Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th ARW January Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:

    SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
    Jesse Doyle, 730th Air Mobility Training Squadron
    Daniel Schaefer, 507th Medical Squadron


    MASTER SERGEANT
    Robert Spain, 507th Maintenance Squadron

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT 
    Richard Keane, 507th Maintenance Squadron

     STAFF SERGEANT
     Jonathan Akuma, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron 
    Karla Casanova, 507th Air Refueling Wing 
    Joshua Cavalier, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron 
    Austin Greaves, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron 
    Richard Oden Shobayo, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron 
    Jocelyn Woolf, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron

     SENIOR AIRMAN
     Izel Dimas, 507th Medical Squadron 
    Adrian Ramirez, 507th Security Forces Squadron 
    Jeanyves Komayombi, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron  
    Alejandro Samtillan, 507th Mission Support Group

    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS 
    Riley Summers, 507th Security Forces Squadron

    This work, 507th ARW January Enlisted Promotions, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

