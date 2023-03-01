507th ARW January Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:
SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
Jesse Doyle, 730th Air Mobility Training Squadron
Daniel Schaefer, 507th Medical Squadron
MASTER SERGEANT
Robert Spain, 507th Maintenance Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Richard Keane, 507th Maintenance Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Jonathan Akuma, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Karla Casanova, 507th Air Refueling Wing
Joshua Cavalier, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Austin Greaves, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Richard Oden Shobayo, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
Jocelyn Woolf, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Izel Dimas, 507th Medical Squadron
Adrian Ramirez, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Jeanyves Komayombi, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Alejandro Samtillan, 507th Mission Support Group
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Riley Summers, 507th Security Forces Squadron
