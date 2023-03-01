Corps to host third annual Eagle Fest at Shenango River Lake

TRANSFER, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, in partnership with the Shenango River Watchers, will host the third annual Eagle Fest at Shenango River Lake, Jan. 7.



Community members are invited to attend at the Chestnut Run Swim Beach at 500 Saranac Drive (SRSR 846), Transfer, PA 16150. The event will start at 9 a.m. with a presentation by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.



Eagle Fest is an opportunity to observe and learn about bald eagles which have nested around Shenango River Lake, including on the river below the dam and throughout the wildlife areas.



When the lake freezes and ice forms, open water becomes prime fishing for bald eagles. Visitors have previously observed more than 90 juvenile and adult bald eagles near Chestnut Run Swim Beach and the Route 18 access area in one day.



Park rangers will be available to answer questions and help locate bald eagles. They will hold stations at the Route 18 Access Area, Mercer Recreation Area and Shenango Recreation Area boat launch. Attendees will also receive a map for an optional self-guided tour around the lake.



Shenango River Lake is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. The Shenango River Watchers is a non-profit watershed group formed to restore and protect the environmental, scenic and recreational attributes of the Shenango River watershed.



In accordance with CDC COVID guidelines, participation in these programs may be limited. Visitors should attend only one program for each presenter to limit congestion. Participants will be expected to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and masks. Sanitation stations will be available.



For more information, please contact the Shenango River Lake ranger station at 724-646-1124.



Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or 412-395-7500.



