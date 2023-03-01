Florida Guardsman activated in support of Governor Inauguration Ceremony

Tallahassee, Fla.— With hundreds of Floridians gathering for the inauguration of Gov. Ron Desantis, Florida National Guardsmen were activated from across the state in support of the inauguration of Gov. Ron Desantis at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum, Jan. 3, 2023.

Whether it was in the sky with an F-15 C Eagle flyover, or on the ground with the 13 Army Band, Florida Guardsman could be seen in various support roles across the grounds of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum.

Several Guardsmen in attendance have never supported an inauguration or are new to the military. For Florida Army National Guard Sgt. Jeremy Thomas, with Bravo Battery, 2-116th Field Artillery Regiment, Tuesday wasn’t his first rodeo. Thomas had the opportunity to be present for the inauguration of Florida’s 45th Governor, Gov. Rick Scott.

“Seeing the turnout, seeing the soldiers out here motivated … I love my state, I love being in my uniform, and having the opportunity to come out and be a part of something bigger than myself is a great honor.”

As for Florida Army National Guard Sgt. Brandon Bartsch, a Technical Engineer with the 753 Brigade Engineer Battalion who served throughout the afternoon as a seating escort for attendees, it’s his first time being present at an Inauguration. Bartsch said he’s grateful to be chosen to work such a historic event. He believes each activation brings a highly satisfying aspect with it. “It's about the service to the community and the mentorship opportunities that with it,” said Bartsch.

