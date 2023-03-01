CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomed its first baby of the new year. Rowan Joseph Acevedo Kouris was welcomed into the world at 10:15 a.m. on January 2, 2023 by his proud parents, Sergeant James Kouris and Trisha Acevedo. Baby Rowan weighed 8 pounds, one ounce and measured at 20.5 inches in length. He is the third child for the couple and will soon meet his older brother and sister.
While Rowan arrived after New Year’s Day, his parents say they are happy he is the first baby at Naval for the new year. Rowan’s mother, who is from Jacksonville, North Carolina, said she was also born at Naval.
“We are glad he came before his due date and happy he is here. Everyone here has just done an amazing job and are super nice; we wish them the best,” said Sgt. Kouris, a United States Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
NMCCL congratulates the family and wishes them a safe and happy 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 10:06
|Story ID:
|436204
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes New Year’s baby, by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
