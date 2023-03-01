Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes New Year’s baby

Photo By Riley Eversull | Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomed its first baby of the new year at 10:15...... read more read more Photo By Riley Eversull | Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomed its first baby of the new year at 10:15 a.m. on January 2, 2023. Rowan Joseph Acevedo Kouris was welcomed into the world by his proud parents, Sergeant James Kouris and Trisha Acevedo. Sgt. Kouris is a United States Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point; Rowan's mother shared she was also born at the medical center. see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomed its first baby of the new year. Rowan Joseph Acevedo Kouris was welcomed into the world at 10:15 a.m. on January 2, 2023 by his proud parents, Sergeant James Kouris and Trisha Acevedo. Baby Rowan weighed 8 pounds, one ounce and measured at 20.5 inches in length. He is the third child for the couple and will soon meet his older brother and sister.



While Rowan arrived after New Year’s Day, his parents say they are happy he is the first baby at Naval for the new year. Rowan’s mother, who is from Jacksonville, North Carolina, said she was also born at Naval.



“We are glad he came before his due date and happy he is here. Everyone here has just done an amazing job and are super nice; we wish them the best,” said Sgt. Kouris, a United States Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



NMCCL congratulates the family and wishes them a safe and happy 2023.