U.S. Army mission in Senegal Geared Toward Countering Extremism

VICENZA, Italy — After nine years, a team of U.S. intelligence professionals returned to Dakar, Senegal once again with a goal of establishing a lasting relationship with the Senegalese Armed Forces, and enhancing regional security.



Upon their return, they shared their experience.



The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)’s mission was to deliver a curriculum emphasizing U.N. doctrine-focused intelligence support, operations, and methods. The SAF has a different level of resources, said Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Poles.



“Our mission was to ensure that they master the basics, so that they can go back and train the soldiers in their units,” said Poles, who returned in early December from the five-day bilateral symposium in the Senegalese capital.



With a fairly stable government and vibrant economy, Senegal has become a benchmark for stability in West Africa. However, violent extremist organizations operating out of the Sahel region pose a potential threat. To counter this threat and bolster peace keeping initiatives, Poles and his team mentored the SAF on the basics of the intelligence process; collection, analysis, and dissemination.



To make the most of their time, Poles and his colleagues tailored their discussions to threats Senegal currently faces – groups like the Islamic State of West Africa, a splinter of Boko Haram, and Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin – who have dramatically increased the the complexity of intelligence operations in recent years.



Bilateral missions build a foundation for future opportunities and advance the U.S. Army’s mission to disrupt transnational and trans-regional threats while promoting peace and stability in the region. While in Dakar, the Americans also connected on a personal level – learning Wolof, the language, sharing traditional food and watching World Cup soccer.



“It gives you a different perspective when you are in the area of operation that you cover,” Poles said. “Once they understand you are engaged, eat what they eat, learn about their religion, their day-to-day, they engage.”



For Scott Sturtevant, a West Africa specialist who has spent nearly three years in the last decade working in 13 African countries, Senegal’s success is vital to the advancement of West Africa. From day one, Sturtevant noticed the SAF participants’ enthusiasm and love of country – a feeling that created a healthy and productive environment. Senegalese culture and traditions are dear to them, not unlike American patriotism, Sturtevant said.



“Every time I go to Africa, I am always struck with their commitment to leading their country and continent into a better future,” Sturtevant said. “The world cannot solve Africa’s problems without Africa, and that’s why we are here.”

