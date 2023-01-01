Formal Establishment of Commander, Space Command

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Commander, Navy Space Command (NAVSPACECOM), Fort Meade, Maryland is formally established.



On April 26, 2019, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) directed the establishment of NAVSPACECOM to serve as the Navy’s component to US Space Command (USSPACECOM). A Subsequent CNO letter of March 6, 2022 conveyed intent to formally establish NAVSPACECOM as a separate command under Commander, Fleet Cyber Command (FCC).



NAVSPACECOM is Navy’s effort in maintaining maritime superiority from the sea floor to space with a core emphasis on lethality, readiness, and capacity, conducting space-enabled targeting and protection of critical maritime assets.



By working with USSPACECOM and service counterparts, FCC is able to provide the best integration possible of space capabilities throughout the Fleet.



NAVSPACECOM develops, integrates and conducts full-spectrum space domain operations as the Navy service component to United States Space Command, in concert with coalition, joint, inter-agency and other partners. NAVSPACECOM advocates on behalf of the Fleet to obtain space capabilities in support of maritime operations, establishes requirements for training and integration of space capabilities and provides space planning and operations expertise to the Fleet.



FCC is responsible for Navy information operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. Comprised of more than 19,000 Sailors, Reservists, and civilians stationed across the world, Commander, U.S. 10th Fleet (C10F) is the operational component of FCC and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.

