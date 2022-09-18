Manned and Ready

With the recent flurry of general quarters and other damage control exercises the ship has undergone in preparation for COMPTUEX and our upcoming deployment, some Sailors may have come to view these drills as tedious. However, it may be important to remember the ramifications should we fail to correctly make use of this training in an actual casualty.



“We’re training and doing the exact same thing over and over again, the idea being that it becomes muscle memory,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Paris, damage control assistant. "It becomes instinctive so that when the lights are off, there’s fire all around you, all the spaces are filled with smoke, you’re coughing, and the person you’re used to talking to during the ‘boring’ GQ drill isn’t there, you can still do your job. That’s why we do it.”



That self-reliance is essential to the Navy’s commitment to being a global maritime fighting force. It is said that every Marine is a rifleman. In the same vein, every Sailor is a firefighter. There is no guarantee of any external support while underway or on deployment. Thus it is the responsibility of each individual Sailor to be familiar with damage control equipment, techniques, and relevant information for the sake of the ship and the shipmates who rely on them.



“If your house was on fire at home, you’d go outside and wait for the fire department to show up, but that’s not an option here. We are a self-contained fire department, so if we don’t get the job done, who will? If we don’t get the job done, then the natural conclusion to a raging fire is you lose the ship,” said Paris.



The practical use of this training may seem like a distant possibility to many Sailors, given the contrast between the controlled training exercises and the turmoil of an actual casualty. The reality is that the ship is an industrial workplace and the risk of such events occurring are ever-present, and as such this training is ever-relevant.



A prime example of the value of damage control training was recounted by Paris at his past duty station, where he served as executive officer of the USS Gladiator (MCM 11), an Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship in Bahrain, following the break out of a fire in the Gladiator’s sister ship’s engineering space.



“Those ships are already small, we have about ninety-five people on them, so you can imagine the in-port emergency team on a weekend evening was small, for an already small crew.” Paris said. “The fire quickly got beyond their capabilities to put out, and they had to call for rescue and assistance. Everybody was running over from the barracks, and I drove in from home at twenty-two hundred at night.”



According to Paris, the situation had been intense. Until that point his Sailors had only ever participated in exercises with smoke machines, and Paris had only been serving as their executive officer and damage control leader for about a year.



“They went in, and 15 to 20 minutes later they’d come out with water mist on their visors, smelling like smoke, hot to the touch and with eyes wide. We’d have to doff them so they could cool off and we could give them water, because 10 to 15 or so minutes later we were sending them back in. It proved that the training had paid off, which was a really gratifying moment for me,” said Paris.



Paris said the three most important elements of damage control are composure, knowledge, and teamwork. Sailors conducting damage control efforts during an actual casualty must be able to maintain self-control and act in accordance with their training. Sailors must possess the relevant knowledge and skills to properly identify and address casualties. Finally, Sailors must be able to trust and rely on each other while operating as a unit in a live damage control scenario.



“Damage control is a team sport,” said Paris. “There is no scenario in which one Sailor on the ship is going to save the ship from fire, flood, or whatever the threat to the ship may be.”



While the damage control exercises we engage in may be considered monotonous by some, that repetition serves a greater purpose in preparing Sailors for real-world events. Trusting their training and their equipment can carry Sailors through the chaos of a real fire, flood, or other casualty.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 21:05 Story ID: 436080 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Manned and Ready, by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.