USTRANSCOM's Year in Review 2022

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (Dec. 22, 2022) – It’s almost time to put 2022 in the books. However, before we turn the page, let’s reflect on what U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) accomplished this past year. From delivering aid to Ukraine to delivering baby formula for our most vulnerable citizens, USTRANSCOM’s military and civilian personnel have crushed it.



Ukraine security assistance



USTRANSCOM delivered approximately 227 million pounds of security assistance equipment to support Ukraine and NATO allies, enabling critical success against the invading Russian forces. This aid includes missiles, artillery, tanks, helicopters, body armor and more.



“Our logistical success is on full display as we ensure Ukraine receives the aid necessary to defend their nation,” said Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, USTRANSCOM commander. “The speed and reliability at which we are delivering this significant assistance demonstrate America’s stalwart support for the Ukrainian government.”



In addition to security assistance, USTRANSCOM has also airlifted more than 16,000 troops from the U.S. to Europe to assure allies and deter Russian aggression against NATO.



Command team tours the Indo-Pacific



Van Ovost and Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, USTRANSCOM senior enlisted leader, visited six locations across four countries in the Indo-Pacific region to discuss initiatives and operations impacting logistics and communications throughout the theater.



“This theater is incredibly unique – distances are long, operations are dispersed, and the pace is quick,” said Van Ovost during her trip to the theater. “We are here to ensure USTRANSCOM can provide what is vital to deploy, maneuver, and sustain the Indo-Pacific Command warfighter, as well as meet the needs of our allies and partners.”



The trip provided opportunities to strategize with senior military and civilian leaders, showcase the command’s support to allies and partners, operationalize logistics, and meet with personnel supporting USTRANSCOM’s mission in the region.



Operation Fly Formula



After President Joseph Biden announced Operation Fly Formula on May 18, 2022, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III imported 132 pallets, or 78,000 pounds, of specialty infant formula, from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Indianapolis International Airport. Transporting products from Europe to the U.S. would typically take two weeks; however, this delivery took mere days.



“Together with our industry partners and allies and [nation] partners, we not only project and sustain the Joint Force to help ensure national security, but we continue to deliver hope, whenever and wherever,” said Van Ovost.



USTRANSCOM deputy transition



Navy Vice Adm. Dee L. Mewbourne, the 16th deputy commander of USTRANSCOM, retired June 30, 2022. Mewbourne served in the Navy for 40 years and assumed the role of deputy commander in 2019. Van Ovost praised Mewbourne’s leadership.



During his retirement ceremony, Van Ovost concluded her speech by saying of Mewbourne, “Your reputation as the most thoughtful DCOM [Deputy Commander] is validated. You are the finest officer and leader I have ever worked with; I cherished all of our moments together. There can be no doubt, when our nation called, you delivered!”



U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John P. Sullivan assumed the role of USTRANSCOM’s deputy commander, becoming the 17th to serve in that capacity.



The first anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal



In August, we paused to reflect on the one-year anniversary of the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in U.S. history. USTRANSCOM, with the help of commercial partners, moved more than 124,000 people and marked the final mission to end two decades of operations in Afghanistan. It was only the third time in U.S. history that USTRANSCOM activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which requires participating airlines to provide civilian aircraft to support military operations.



The mission required a total of 2,627 sorties, involving 1,927 military flights and 700 commercial flights. U.S. citizens and personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals were evacuated from Afghanistan.



NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting



The 2022 Fall Meeting, sponsored by the National Defense Transportation Association and USTRANSCOM, hosted five keynote sessions, two roundtable discussions, 64 interactive Transportation Academy sessions, and vendor booths filling four halls of the historic Union Station in St. Louis.



Van Ovost kicked off the event with a keynote address where she discussed the importance of the conference.



“This year’s Fall Meeting has already generated important conversations,” said Van Ovost during her opening comments. “This year’s theme of ‘evolving the strategic advantage’ is well timed, and I cannot overemphasize the need for our organizations to rapidly adapt to the realities of strategic competition. We need you with us, all the way.”



Van Ovost highlighted the opportunities and challenges that the transportation enterprise faces. She also called upon those in attendance to assist with overcoming those challenges,



Van Ovost visits St. Louis University



Van Ovost spoke with ROTC cadets and faculty involved in science, technology, engineering & mathematical programs during her visit to St. Louis University on Nov. 30, 2022.



The USTRANSCOM commander also listened to several undergraduate and graduate students present their research and special projects, including additive manufacturing (3D printing), machine learning and artificial intelligence.



Van Ovost’s trip to Europe



Van Ovost met U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) commander and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Dec. 12, 2022. During her trip to Europe, Van Ovost also met with deputy commanders, logistics officers and other senior staff members throughout USEUCOM and U.S. Africa Command.



In addition to touring U.S. military installations, Van Ovost also took the opportunity to meet foreign counterparts like Polish students attending the Warsaw University of Technology.



“I look to the talented individuals in this room to advance the disciplines of science, math engineering, to help grow a more digitally literate workforce that will defend against emerging threats – especially in cyberspace,” Van Ovost told the students, which included cadets who will join the Polish military upon graduation. “Your success and the success of your nation will closely follow. This, in turn, will influence and benefit other countries seeking to preserve the hard-won liberties so precious in our cultures.”



Van Ovost visited Europe to better understand and align USTRANSCOM’s ability to deploy, maneuver and sustain forces, and address evolving security challenges in an integrated manner.



Looking ahead



“As an organization, USTRANSCOM recently celebrated our 35th anniversary. And after over three decades of operations, there is one constant: we must maintain our readiness to fight tonight while keeping a keen eye on our ability to do so into the future,” Van Ovost said during her marks at the National Defense Transportation and USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting in October.



As busy as 2022 has been, the men and women of USTRANSCOM won’t rest on their laurels. The command must and will be ready to take on any challenges in 2023 and beyond.



USTRANSCOM exists as a warfighting combatant command to project and sustain military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing. Powered by dedicated men and women, USTRANSCOM underwrites the lethality of the Joint Force, advances American interests around the globe, and provides our nation’s leaders with strategic flexibility to select from multiple options, while creating multiple dilemmas for our adversaries.



