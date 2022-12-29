Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eye Opening Experience Helps Diversity Leader Foster Inclusive Culture

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    12.29.2022

    Story by Sgt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – Fort Jackson in South Carolina was a long way from the southside of
    Chicago where Army Capt. Anthony McClain grew up. The intensity of basic combat training and drill
    sergeants yelling in his face didn’t prepare him for an interaction with another Soldier one afternoon in
    the barracks.
    McClain’s bunkmate, a white Soldier from a small town in West Virginia, asked McClain if he
    could touch his skin. The Soldier had never seen a black person in real life. He had only seen black
    people on television. The two trainees would go on to become good friends throughout their training,
    but this experience expanded McClain’s cultural awareness and his understanding of diversity.
    Twenty-seven-years later, McClain now serves as the Illinois National Guard Director of Diversity and
    Inclusion.
    McClain leads the Illinois National Guard’s Diversity, Inclusion, and Access program and
    strives to help the Guard achieve a more inclusive organizational culture.
    “We have an obligation to develop, mentor and retain top talent reflective of the communities
    we serve,” McClain said. “Some of my responsibilities include striving to improve the representation of
    underrepresented groups to ensure each individual in the Illinois National Guard has the opportunity,
    guidance and information necessary to reach their maximum potential.”
    The Illinois National Guard has faced some diversity challenges. Although the ILNG is diverse
    at the junior enlisted ranks, it loses this diversity among senior noncommissioned and commissioned
    officers.

    “We have recognized the low number of female and underrepresented groups in the
    senior ranks. This is not just a state issue but also nationwide. We are working with the Army and Air
    Diversity Leads to identify barriers to leadership diversity,” McClain said. “A lot of it has to do with
    promotion opportunities, getting married, having families, the length of schools and civilian obligations.
    For example, if a female decides to have children she may start to fall behind her peers. Not just in
    the military but also in her civilian career. We have to find better ways to support and assist in the
    decision to stay in the Guard. We must focus on building diversity into all ILNG leadership pipelines,”
    McClain said.
    “To sit in this role, you truly have to care about people,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the
    Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Anyone who has been
    around Captain McClain can attest that he is passionate about people and the betterment of this
    organization.”
    McClain spent the first 15 years of his career on the enlisted side, making it to the rank of
    sergeant first class (E7) before attending the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) Officer
    Candidate School (OCS) on Camp Lincoln. Throughout the majority of his career, he has worked in
    human resources, but has a background in logistics and operations as well. He credits his upbringing
    and family for helping him to accomplish his goals.
    “I grew up on the southside of Chicago, in a single-parent home,” McClain said. “There were
    definitely some challenges, but we didn’t let it stop us. Today, I’m the person that always roots for the
    underdog. My desire to want to serve came from wanting to go to college and have a career that I can
    take pride in. The National Guard gave me an opportunity to obtain both, and I think that everyone
    should know that this opportunity exists, no matter what community you come from. I had family that
    served, so I kind of always knew. Unfortunately, there are a lot of people that don’t know about the
    opportunities the National Guard can provide. We’re taking steps to change that by going out into
    those communities so that we better reflect the state of Illinois.”

    “He has served in this role very well,” Neely said. “He brings a plethora of ideas and is a great
    resource in ensuring that we have the best people in place so that we can remain successful.”
    McClain helps coach and educate individuals on promotion rates and what branches and
    military occupational specialties help service members hit their career marks.
    “It’s important for individuals to have their sights on what they want to do in their careers, but
    also have a leader that pulls them to the side to discuss their options,” McClain said. “Laying out a
    career timeline that factors life events and planning for those events is extremely important. You
    should factor in where you want to be as far as your military career, your education, family and civilian
    goals.”

