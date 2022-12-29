NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Common Missile Compartment Program with UK

Courtesy Photo | The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Groton team is providing transportation management for the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Groton team is providing transportation management for the movement of components of the Strategic Weapons System to the United Kingdom. A Common Missile Compartment (CMC) module is seen underway from its fabrication facility in the United Kingdom on its way to the assembly facility. The team provides dedicated transportation of critical CMC pieces from the US to the UK for this project, including outfitted missile tubes used on both USS Columbia and HMS Dreadnought submarine classes. see less | View Image Page

The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk SUPSHIP Groton team is providing transportation management for the movement of components of the Strategic Weapons System to the United Kingdom.

According to Transportation Manager Melanie Foreman, the first parts in support of the NAVSEA Columbia Class program have arrived in the UK. Overall, the team is responsible for the shipment of 48 outfitted missile tubes from the US to the UK. The missile tube are shared between the American USS Columbia class submarine and the UK’s HMS Dreadnought class under the Common Missile Compartment (CMC) program.

She added that the UK intends to buy four ship sets of outfitted missile tube, with each submarine having 12 tubes.

“Our role is to schedule shipments and determine the best method of movement for the material,” she explained.

Foreman added the process also provides hazardous material certifications, truck inspections and keeps all stakeholders informed on the status of the shipments of these large components across the Atlantic.

Cooperation of this type between the two countries dates back to the 1960s and the Polaris Sales agreement. These missile tubes have been designed so the UK can build and integrate them into their new submarines.

Foreman says the delivery of the CMC took years of preparations and the missile tubes required for the first Dreadnought hull were delivered to the UK earlier this year.