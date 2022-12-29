Many of our Future Soldiers come to us with interesting back stories. Not all come straight out of high school; many come with experience in college and most come with interesting experience in the civilian workforce. Future Soldier Sam Gollob, recruited by the Springfield Recruiting Company in Springfield, MA, is one such individual.



Future Soldier Gollob recently finished working on the “Wes Moore for Maryland” campaign, supporting Wes Moore, a Veteran of the United States Army, who served in 82nd Airborne Division. Wes Moore made a history by being elected on November 8th as the first African American Governor of Maryland.



Sam’s duties as a member of the campaign team were the “body man” and “principal staffer” of Wes Moore’s running mate Lieutenant Governor candidate Aruna Miller. His responsibilities included driving her to all her campaign events with Wes Moore, staffing her at all events, and making sure she was able to keep her busy schedule.



Sam played an essential role in the planning of large events like "The Veterans Day Reception" and "The Election Ceremony," both at the State Capitol. Future Soldier Sam Gollob is already showing that he is a hard worker, committed, and willing to take on a task, no matter how big or small, and execute it to his utmost ability.



The Springfield Recruiting Company is part of the Albany Recruiting Battalion, headquartered in Watervliet, NY. The Albany Recruiting Battalion’s are of operation includes eastern upstate NY, western CT, western MA, and VT.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 09:04 Story ID: 436026 Location: WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NY, US Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Governor's Staffer to Future Soldier, by Joseph Buffington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.