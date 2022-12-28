Exchange Shoppers Can Stay Hydrated in the New Year with Primo Water Sweepstakes

Photo By Marisa Conner | Stay hydrated and healthy in 2023 with the Primo Water Sweepstakes from the Army & Air...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Stay hydrated and healthy in 2023 with the Primo Water Sweepstakes from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. Enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win a Primo Water dispenser and a year’s worth of water. Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2i3. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can quench their thirst and stay healthy in the New Year with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Primo Water sweepstakes.



Jan. 1 through 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to win one of five Primo Water prize packages, which include a water dispenser and a year’s worth of water. Each prize package is valued at $325.



“Military members know hydration is an important component of staying fit and healthy,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is making it easy for five lucky members of the military community to meet their hydration goals with this sweepstakes.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians and retirees are also eligible to enter.



