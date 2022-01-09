A Legacy of Honor

Forty years is a lifetime. In fact, it can feel like several.

For Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Brashear,

son of legendary Master Chief Navy Diver Carl Brashear,

four decades of service came full circle as he became

an honorary inductee in a select group with a unique

familial connection.

Brashear, whose father’s journey to becoming the

Navy’s first Black American master diver was immortalized

in the motion picture “Men of Honor,” was appointed as an

honorary chief petty officer by Master Chief Petty Officer of

the Navy Russell. L. Smith during his retirement ceremony

at the Frank B. Lotts conference center onboard Defense

Supply Center in Richmond, Va.

Brashear retired after 40 years of combined service

in the Navy Reserve, the Army National Guard, and the

Army Reserve. He first joined the Navy Reserve in 1989

and transferred to the Virginia Army National Guard. After

completing the Initial Rotary Wing Training, Brashear became

a warrant officer pilot in June 1991. In May 2007, he decided

to retire from the Army National Guard.

However, in May of 2009, Brashear began to feel a deep

sense of emptiness.

“I felt there was a void,” he said. After going through

some of his late father’s belongings, he remembered his

father’s famous words: “It’s not a sin to get knocked down.

It’s a sin to stay down.” He decided to return to service.

Upon resumption of his military career, Brashear

decided to get more involved with the Navy, an organization

with which he felt a unique and lasting bond.

“The Navy gave me so much growing up as a kid,”

he said of his father’s legacy. “I wanted to give back, and

through [my father] I was given the opportunity.”

Brashear began to connect with Sailors around the

Navy, especially during chief initiation seasons. Leaning into

his father’s legacy as an example of steadfast determination

and the epitome of the phrase “Navy Chief, Navy Pride,”

Brashear volunteered to motivate, educate, and inspire

Sailors to dig deep and find the best version of themselves.

He volunteered as a guest speaker at CPO pinning

ceremonies, sharing his father’s story, and revealing how

profoundly it influenced his career in service. He also

regularly took the time to travel great distances, dedicating

his time and energy to sit down individually with those who

asked for his advice, often staying as long as needed no

matter the time – a commitment that did not go unnoticed.

“During the 2021 Battleship New Jersey annual Chief

Petty Officer Heritage Academy, Phillip was among us,”

said Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist David Fogel during

a speech before Brashear’s official pinning. “As the night

progressed, both chiefs and chief selects began to filter out,

making their way to their racks for some sleep before the

next day’s training. Eventually, there was only one chief left,

signing a charge for a single chief select… And that chief

was Phillip Brashear.”

As Brashear was called up to be pinned, Smith

pinned his anchors and Reserve Force Master Chief Petty

Officer Tracy Hunt placed a CPO combination cover upon

Brashear’s head.

After the presentation, Brashear was piped ashore for

a final time, a Navy retirement tradition. As the peal of the

bells gave way to the echo of the Boatswain’s pipe, another

Brashear took his place alongside his brothers and sisters in

the Mess, leaving behind a forty-year legacy of honor.

“Let me tell you,” said Brashear of his induction to the

ranks of the global CPO Mess. “It is so wonderful, now I can

represent two great uniforms.”

