    A Legacy of Honor

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    Forty years is a lifetime. In fact, it can feel like several.
    For Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Brashear,
    son of legendary Master Chief Navy Diver Carl Brashear,
    four decades of service came full circle as he became
    an honorary inductee in a select group with a unique
    familial connection.
    Brashear, whose father’s journey to becoming the
    Navy’s first Black American master diver was immortalized
    in the motion picture “Men of Honor,” was appointed as an
    honorary chief petty officer by Master Chief Petty Officer of
    the Navy Russell. L. Smith during his retirement ceremony
    at the Frank B. Lotts conference center onboard Defense
    Supply Center in Richmond, Va.
    Brashear retired after 40 years of combined service
    in the Navy Reserve, the Army National Guard, and the
    Army Reserve. He first joined the Navy Reserve in 1989
    and transferred to the Virginia Army National Guard. After
    completing the Initial Rotary Wing Training, Brashear became
    a warrant officer pilot in June 1991. In May 2007, he decided
    to retire from the Army National Guard.
    However, in May of 2009, Brashear began to feel a deep
    sense of emptiness.
    “I felt there was a void,” he said. After going through
    some of his late father’s belongings, he remembered his
    father’s famous words: “It’s not a sin to get knocked down.
    It’s a sin to stay down.” He decided to return to service.
    Upon resumption of his military career, Brashear
    decided to get more involved with the Navy, an organization
    with which he felt a unique and lasting bond.
    “The Navy gave me so much growing up as a kid,”
    he said of his father’s legacy. “I wanted to give back, and
    through [my father] I was given the opportunity.”
    Brashear began to connect with Sailors around the
    Navy, especially during chief initiation seasons. Leaning into
    his father’s legacy as an example of steadfast determination
    and the epitome of the phrase “Navy Chief, Navy Pride,”
    Brashear volunteered to motivate, educate, and inspire
    Sailors to dig deep and find the best version of themselves.
    He volunteered as a guest speaker at CPO pinning
    ceremonies, sharing his father’s story, and revealing how
    profoundly it influenced his career in service. He also
    regularly took the time to travel great distances, dedicating
    his time and energy to sit down individually with those who
    asked for his advice, often staying as long as needed no
    matter the time – a commitment that did not go unnoticed.
    “During the 2021 Battleship New Jersey annual Chief
    Petty Officer Heritage Academy, Phillip was among us,”
    said Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist David Fogel during
    a speech before Brashear’s official pinning. “As the night
    progressed, both chiefs and chief selects began to filter out,
    making their way to their racks for some sleep before the
    next day’s training. Eventually, there was only one chief left,
    signing a charge for a single chief select… And that chief
    was Phillip Brashear.”
    As Brashear was called up to be pinned, Smith
    pinned his anchors and Reserve Force Master Chief Petty
    Officer Tracy Hunt placed a CPO combination cover upon
    Brashear’s head.
    After the presentation, Brashear was piped ashore for
    a final time, a Navy retirement tradition. As the peal of the
    bells gave way to the echo of the Boatswain’s pipe, another
    Brashear took his place alongside his brothers and sisters in
    the Mess, leaving behind a forty-year legacy of honor.
    “Let me tell you,” said Brashear of his induction to the
    ranks of the global CPO Mess. “It is so wonderful, now I can
    represent two great uniforms.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 15:50
    Story ID: 435990
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Legacy of Honor, by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diver
    Legacy
    All Hands
    Master Chief
    Brashear

