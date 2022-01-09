A Legacy of Honor

Forty years is a lifetime. In fact, it can feel like several.
For Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Brashear,
son of legendary Master Chief Navy Diver Carl Brashear,
four decades of service came full circle as he became
an honorary inductee in a select group with a unique
familial connection.
Brashear, whose father’s journey to becoming the
Navy’s first Black American master diver was immortalized
in the motion picture “Men of Honor,” was appointed as an
honorary chief petty officer by Master Chief Petty Officer of
the Navy Russell. L. Smith during his retirement ceremony
at the Frank B. Lotts conference center onboard Defense
Supply Center in Richmond, Va.
Brashear retired after 40 years of combined service
in the Navy Reserve, the Army National Guard, and the
Army Reserve. He first joined the Navy Reserve in 1989
and transferred to the Virginia Army National Guard. After
completing the Initial Rotary Wing Training, Brashear became
a warrant officer pilot in June 1991. In May 2007, he decided
to retire from the Army National Guard.
However, in May of 2009, Brashear began to feel a deep
sense of emptiness.
“I felt there was a void,” he said. After going through
some of his late father’s belongings, he remembered his
father’s famous words: “It’s not a sin to get knocked down.
It’s a sin to stay down.” He decided to return to service.
Upon resumption of his military career, Brashear
decided to get more involved with the Navy, an organization
with which he felt a unique and lasting bond.
“The Navy gave me so much growing up as a kid,”
he said of his father’s legacy. “I wanted to give back, and
through [my father] I was given the opportunity.”
Brashear began to connect with Sailors around the
Navy, especially during chief initiation seasons. Leaning into
his father’s legacy as an example of steadfast determination
and the epitome of the phrase “Navy Chief, Navy Pride,”
Brashear volunteered to motivate, educate, and inspire
Sailors to dig deep and find the best version of themselves.
He volunteered as a guest speaker at CPO pinning
ceremonies, sharing his father’s story, and revealing how
profoundly it influenced his career in service. He also
regularly took the time to travel great distances, dedicating
his time and energy to sit down individually with those who
asked for his advice, often staying as long as needed no
matter the time – a commitment that did not go unnoticed.
“During the 2021 Battleship New Jersey annual Chief
Petty Officer Heritage Academy, Phillip was among us,”
said Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist David Fogel during
a speech before Brashear’s official pinning. “As the night
progressed, both chiefs and chief selects began to filter out,
making their way to their racks for some sleep before the
next day’s training. Eventually, there was only one chief left,
signing a charge for a single chief select… And that chief
was Phillip Brashear.”
As Brashear was called up to be pinned, Smith
pinned his anchors and Reserve Force Master Chief Petty
Officer Tracy Hunt placed a CPO combination cover upon
Brashear’s head.
After the presentation, Brashear was piped ashore for
a final time, a Navy retirement tradition. As the peal of the
bells gave way to the echo of the Boatswain’s pipe, another
Brashear took his place alongside his brothers and sisters in
the Mess, leaving behind a forty-year legacy of honor.
“Let me tell you,” said Brashear of his induction to the
ranks of the global CPO Mess. “It is so wonderful, now I can
represent two great uniforms.”
