A History of the Blue Jacket's Manual

The U.S. Navy has continuously protected U.S. interests
around the world since the commissioning of the first three
frigates in 1797. Widely considered the greatest navy in the
world, generations of Sailors have constantly met and raised
the bar for future Sailors to come.
As new iterations of Sailors joined the Navy, older
Sailors passed their knowledge down to the newer
generations by word of mouth, ‘on-the-job-training,’ or later
written publications. Initially, information on Sailor life
was published in multiple books and pamphlets until 1902
when the information was published together in the Blue
Jacket’s Manual.
According to historians at the Naval History and
Heritage Command, the term “blue jacket” is slang for
a Sailor. It derives literally from a blue jacket, a uniform
item (originator of the pea coat) for enlisted Sailors used
to differentiate them from Marines when sent ashore in
landing parties.
The first publication of the Blue Jacket’s Manual,
written by Lt. Ridley McLean, combined all the information a
Sailor needed into one book. Since its first issue, the manual
has been referred to as the Sailor’s bible and has become a
required item of every Sailor’s sea bag. Since World War I,
every Sailor who has gone to boot camp has been issued a
Blue Jacket’s Manual.
“The Bluejacket’s Manual is a tradition,” said retired
Petty Officer 1st Class Keenan Skipper. “With everything that
has changed for Sailors over the years, one thing that is still
the same is the Bluejacket’s Manual. It is regarded as the
Navy bible for a reason. It has all the information you can
want and need right there at your fingertips to become a
successful Sailor.”
The first issue of the manual was seven chapters and
304 pages long. Since then, the book has doubled in size,
expanding to 21 chapters and 754 pages in its 25th edition
written by Thomas J. Cutler and released in 2017.
Earlier versions of the manual prioritized life as a
Sailor, focusing on shipboard life and operations. The
manual covers everything from damage control and gun
maintenance to storm signals and quarterdeck operations.
The newer versions keep the same information but include
topics like leadership, ranks and ratings, illustrations, and
Navy pay and benefits.
Sailors consider the Navy “the world’s greatest navy”,
and there is pride in that. As long as the new waves of Sailors
follow the instructions and leadership of those before them,
it’s a title that will remain. The Blue Jacket’s Manual is the
book of lessons learned.
“The best way to improve yourself is to learn from
your mistakes,” said Special Warfare Boat Operator Master
Chief Petty Officer Charles Roys. “Throughout our existence
we have made plenty of mistakes, but we don’t let those
mistakes hold us back, we attack the issues head on and
come up with solutions. Having a universal resource like the
Bluejacket’s Manual, that is constantly updated with the best
ways to operate as a Sailor, is why we continue to be the
‘world’s best navy’.”
