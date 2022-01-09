A History of the Blue Jacket's Manual

The U.S. Navy has continuously protected U.S. interests

around the world since the commissioning of the first three

frigates in 1797. Widely considered the greatest navy in the

world, generations of Sailors have constantly met and raised

the bar for future Sailors to come.

As new iterations of Sailors joined the Navy, older

Sailors passed their knowledge down to the newer

generations by word of mouth, ‘on-the-job-training,’ or later

written publications. Initially, information on Sailor life

was published in multiple books and pamphlets until 1902

when the information was published together in the Blue

Jacket’s Manual.

According to historians at the Naval History and

Heritage Command, the term “blue jacket” is slang for

a Sailor. It derives literally from a blue jacket, a uniform

item (originator of the pea coat) for enlisted Sailors used

to differentiate them from Marines when sent ashore in

landing parties.

The first publication of the Blue Jacket’s Manual,

written by Lt. Ridley McLean, combined all the information a

Sailor needed into one book. Since its first issue, the manual

has been referred to as the Sailor’s bible and has become a

required item of every Sailor’s sea bag. Since World War I,

every Sailor who has gone to boot camp has been issued a

Blue Jacket’s Manual.

“The Bluejacket’s Manual is a tradition,” said retired

Petty Officer 1st Class Keenan Skipper. “With everything that

has changed for Sailors over the years, one thing that is still

the same is the Bluejacket’s Manual. It is regarded as the

Navy bible for a reason. It has all the information you can

want and need right there at your fingertips to become a

successful Sailor.”

The first issue of the manual was seven chapters and

304 pages long. Since then, the book has doubled in size,

expanding to 21 chapters and 754 pages in its 25th edition

written by Thomas J. Cutler and released in 2017.

Earlier versions of the manual prioritized life as a

Sailor, focusing on shipboard life and operations. The

manual covers everything from damage control and gun

maintenance to storm signals and quarterdeck operations.

The newer versions keep the same information but include

topics like leadership, ranks and ratings, illustrations, and

Navy pay and benefits.

Sailors consider the Navy “the world’s greatest navy”,

and there is pride in that. As long as the new waves of Sailors

follow the instructions and leadership of those before them,

it’s a title that will remain. The Blue Jacket’s Manual is the

book of lessons learned.

“The best way to improve yourself is to learn from

your mistakes,” said Special Warfare Boat Operator Master

Chief Petty Officer Charles Roys. “Throughout our existence

we have made plenty of mistakes, but we don’t let those

mistakes hold us back, we attack the issues head on and

come up with solutions. Having a universal resource like the

Bluejacket’s Manual, that is constantly updated with the best

ways to operate as a Sailor, is why we continue to be the

‘world’s best navy’.”

