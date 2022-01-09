Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A History of the Blue Jacket's Manual

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marques Franklin 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The U.S. Navy has continuously protected U.S. interests
    around the world since the commissioning of the first three
    frigates in 1797. Widely considered the greatest navy in the
    world, generations of Sailors have constantly met and raised
    the bar for future Sailors to come.
    As new iterations of Sailors joined the Navy, older
    Sailors passed their knowledge down to the newer
    generations by word of mouth, ‘on-the-job-training,’ or later
    written publications. Initially, information on Sailor life
    was published in multiple books and pamphlets until 1902
    when the information was published together in the Blue
    Jacket’s Manual.
    According to historians at the Naval History and
    Heritage Command, the term “blue jacket” is slang for
    a Sailor. It derives literally from a blue jacket, a uniform
    item (originator of the pea coat) for enlisted Sailors used
    to differentiate them from Marines when sent ashore in
    landing parties.
    The first publication of the Blue Jacket’s Manual,
    written by Lt. Ridley McLean, combined all the information a
    Sailor needed into one book. Since its first issue, the manual
    has been referred to as the Sailor’s bible and has become a
    required item of every Sailor’s sea bag. Since World War I,
    every Sailor who has gone to boot camp has been issued a
    Blue Jacket’s Manual.
    “The Bluejacket’s Manual is a tradition,” said retired
    Petty Officer 1st Class Keenan Skipper. “With everything that
    has changed for Sailors over the years, one thing that is still
    the same is the Bluejacket’s Manual. It is regarded as the
    Navy bible for a reason. It has all the information you can
    want and need right there at your fingertips to become a
    successful Sailor.”
    The first issue of the manual was seven chapters and
    304 pages long. Since then, the book has doubled in size,
    expanding to 21 chapters and 754 pages in its 25th edition
    written by Thomas J. Cutler and released in 2017.
    Earlier versions of the manual prioritized life as a
    Sailor, focusing on shipboard life and operations. The
    manual covers everything from damage control and gun
    maintenance to storm signals and quarterdeck operations.
    The newer versions keep the same information but include
    topics like leadership, ranks and ratings, illustrations, and
    Navy pay and benefits.
    Sailors consider the Navy “the world’s greatest navy”,
    and there is pride in that. As long as the new waves of Sailors
    follow the instructions and leadership of those before them,
    it’s a title that will remain. The Blue Jacket’s Manual is the
    book of lessons learned.
    “The best way to improve yourself is to learn from
    your mistakes,” said Special Warfare Boat Operator Master
    Chief Petty Officer Charles Roys. “Throughout our existence
    we have made plenty of mistakes, but we don’t let those
    mistakes hold us back, we attack the issues head on and
    come up with solutions. Having a universal resource like the
    Bluejacket’s Manual, that is constantly updated with the best
    ways to operate as a Sailor, is why we continue to be the
    ‘world’s best navy’.”

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 15:51
    Story ID: 435987
    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
