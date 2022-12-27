HISTORIC GLORY

The Navy is said to be a melting pot of different cultures and a resemblance of the country. The nation’s history is rich in achievements and growth in diversity. One culture that has had an incredible journey of acceptance in the Navy and the country itself is African Americans. The history of Black people in America is widely known. The slave trade from Africa, brought on by immigrants to a land they didn’t originate, is still a sore spot for many. Today’s Navy is always looking to demonstrate that a Sailor is a Sailor despite the color of the skin, the belief of religion, the sex of, or the sexual preference of any Sailor.



How did the Navy get from the slave trade time to today’s Navy? This story is the timeline of Black Americans rising to normalcy. This is the story of why the Navy is the greatest Navy on Earth.



During the American Revolution, The Royal Navy already had Black people serving aboard their vessels. Acknowledging the experience of those Sailors, the Continental Navy decided to recruit free and enslaved Blacks. Both navies used freedom as bargaining chips but African American’s felt more compelled to help the Royal Navy because they felt the Royal Navy came to liberate the slaves from those who thought they were inferior. During the following years, even through a ban on Black Americans in 1798, African Americans remained consistent in the Navy, being involved in wars after the revolution.



In 1813, the ban was reversed, allowing Black Americans to serve on public vessels. In 1839, the acting Secretary of the Navy issued a policy stating no more than 5% of the Navy’s population would be of “people of color”. No slaves were allowed to join, no matter what. Then came 1842, when the actual Secretary of the Navy issued a racial quota stating “no more than one-twentieth part of the crew of any vessel” in the growing Navy. He created this policy because of the allegiance to southern lawmakers and stakes in slaveholding.



This policy would be troublesome for African Americans until 1861, the Civil War. With the nation bubbling up in disputes between north and south, the country went to war with itself. Secretary of the Navy, Gideon Welles authorized that freed slaves and escaped slaves can work in the Navy during an Atlantic blockade. Because of the war, eight African Americans received the Congressional Medal of Honor: Aaron Anderson, Robert Blake, William H. Brown, Wilson Brown, Thomas English, John Henry Lawson, James Mifflin, and Joachim Pease. These were eight Sailors but many Black Sailors helped turn the tides of the Civil War. In the 1870s, the U.S. Naval Academy admitted three Black Americans. James H. Conyers is the first. Racism, grades, hazing, and other issues prevented any of them from graduating.



Segregation increased, problems increased but the numbers of Black Americans and even other minorities at this point continued to grow. Most of the jobs weren’t too admirable but some held jobs like firemen, storekeepers, and carpenters, yet each job gave the Black Sailors something to be proud of during the times of unrest in the country. During the Spanish-American war, another Black hero became a Medal of Honor Recipient. His name was Fireman 1st Class Robert Penn.



1917 was a major year for the Navy as it opened its doors to women under the job of yeomen. Among the first women was the first Black woman to join, followed closely by 13 others. These Black female yeomen became known as “The Golden Fourteen”. Though history doesn’t definitively say who the first was, the names of the Black ladies were: Armelda H. Greene, Kathryn E. Finch, Pocahontas A. Jackson, Fannie A. Foote, Ruth A. Davis, Olga F. Jones, Sarah Davis, Sarah E. Howard, Marie E. Mitchell, Anna G. Smallwood, Maude C. Williams, Carol E. Washington, Josie B. Washington, and Inez B. McIntosh.



*However, some historians and nursing websites argue the first woman was actually Ann Bradford Stokes in 1863. A runaway slave who became the first African American nurse in the Navy and the first woman to receive a pension: www. catalog.archives.gov has her official approved Veteran status of pension.



Civil unrest continued for Black Americans both in the Navy and in the country. The road to equality was hard for the Sailors and there was even a time when the first enlistments of African Americans were suspended because officers believed that Filipinos made better messmen than Blacks. Still, recruitment of black Sailors continued. Then came 1941…



The infamous attack on Pearl Harbor shook the nation to its core. It’s a day that still makes some current day Sailors cry. One Sailor that made a difference on the day of the attack was Mess Attendant Second Class Dorris Miller, who was the first African American to be awarded the Navy Cross for his heroism on the battleship USS West Virginia (BB 48). Still, Black Sailors weren’t given better jobs in the Navy.



The jobs in the Navy for Black Americans didn’t change for some time though history continued to change. In 1943, the Navy launched its first ship named after a Black Sailor. The USS Harmon (DE 678), a Buckley-class destroyer, was named after Mess Attendant 1st Class Leonard Roy Harmon. Harmon tended to the wounded during the Battle of Guadalcanal when a Japanese battleship shell exploded near him and other Sailors. Harmon shielded another Sailor with his body, he died shortly after.



Equality grew slowly, it grew oddly --- however, it grew. It grew so much that in 1944, the first Black officers were commissioned. The Golden 13, made up of 12 ensigns and one warrant officer: Jesse Walter Arbor, Phillip G. Barnes, Dalton L. Baugh, Sr., George Clinton Cooper, Reginald E. Goodwin, James E. Hair, Charles Byrd Lear, Graham E. Martin, Dennis Denmark Nelson, John W. Reagan, Frank E. Sublett, Jr., and William Sylvester White. They were why the first Black women were referred to as the Golden Fourteen (they didn’t have an original group name). 64 African Americans were commissioned in World War II.



Continuing with 1944, the Navy did something else to diversify itself. The Navy allowed Black women to serve through the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES). This is when the Navy commissioned Harriet Ida Pickens and Elizabeth Wills as the first Black women officers. They also enlisted 70 Black women to serve in different jobs throughout the Navy. Even though the Navy disassembled WAVES after the war, times were changing. WAVES still laid a significant foundation, allowing Ruth C. Issacs, Katherine Horton, and Inez Patterson to become the first African Americans to enter the Hospital Corps School at the National Naval Medical Center.



By the end of the war, the Navy had over 187,000 Black Sailors, equaling about 5.5% of the Navy’s manpower. These numbers led to Ensign John Wesley Lee, Jr. becoming the first African American to commission in the regular Navy, serving on USS Kearsarge (CV 33).



The following year, 1947, was a year when women gained more ground in becoming a force in the Navy. First, came the Army-Navy Nurses Act that gave Navy nurses a position in the fleet as commissioned officers. Then came the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act which allowed women to serve in the regular Navy and Army on a permanent status but not allowed in combat positions. These acts created the chance for another first --Chief Yeoman Edna Young became the first African American enlisted woman in the regular Navy to reach the rank of chief petty officer.



The Navy was making waves. Yes, the pun is intended.



In 1948, after President Truman issued Executive Order 9981, which abolished discrimination based on race, color, religion, or national origin in the armed forces, Ensign Wesley Brown became the first Black American to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1949. The years continued to go by with the nation taking a new form of life as a people, the Navy finally received its first Black commanding officer of a Naval vessel. In 1961, Samuel L. Gravely Jr. assumed command of USS Theodore. E Chandler (DD 717).



The Navy seemingly looked to bolster racial equality between 1961-1970 by implementing numerous policies and programs despite racial tension in the country. There were people on both sides for and against the blending of white and Black Americans but the Navy continued correcting racism, slowly.



Carl M. Brashear broke ground when he became the first African American master diver in the Navy. To achieve this goal, he had to mentally block out the negative comments and actions aimed at him. He suffered an injury that caused his left leg to be amputated but he refused the bow down to the idea of retiring. He pushed through and demonstrated that he could still dive and perform his duties and in 1970 he qualified as a U.S. Navy Master Diver. Hooyah.



Shortly after Master Chief Brashear’s accomplishment, it was time for Samuel L. Gravely Jr. to make another move. After commanding the USS Chandler, USS Taussig (DD 746), USS Falgout (DE 324), and USS Jouett (DLG 29) he was selected as the Navy’s first Black rear admiral in 1971. While serving as commander of Third Fleet, he would go on to become vice admiral and serve as the first African American to command a numbered fleet.



With the progression of many Black Sailors, racial tensions reached a new high since the integration of the Navy. Riot after riot, hatred and anger kept their places in the front of the tension but there were groups of people remaining focused on the advancement of the Navy. There were still many places in the Navy where Black Americans could become the first of something.



1978, Joan Bynum became the first Black American woman to promote to Captain. Closely behind her accomplishment, in 1979, Brenda E. Robinson became the first African American woman to earn wings of gold as a Naval aviator and the second woman to become carrier qualified.



Time was moving and momentum in Black ethnicity was strong. The 80’s came, and it didn’t fall short in being the decade of firsts. In 1980, Janie Mines was the first Black American woman to graduate from the Naval Academy as part of the first class of women to graduate from the academy.



1983 was the year when the “Centennial Seven” showed up. Seven African Americans which included Tony Watson, Will Bundy, Mel Williams, Bill Peterson, Cecil Haney, and Bruce Grooms were African American officers that commanded Navy submarines within the first 100 years of the submarine force. Pete Tzomes was the first, which landed him a spot in history as the first African American to command a nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Houston (SSN 713).



Two years later in 1985, Donnie L. Cochran became the first Black American to serve in the Blue Angels. He returned to the unit in 1994 to serve as its commanding officer.



Right after that, in 1989, Matice Wright became the first Black American female Naval flight officer.



What a time to be alive! Some argue the ’80s were the best years in American history, the Navy sure did its part to fuel the debates. Then came the 90’s with three major first-time events for Black Sailors.



The first major step to continue history with Black Sailors came in 1996 when Joseph Paul Reason became the first Black four-star admiral. Two years later, Lillian E. Fishburne was promoted to rear admiral thus becoming the first Black woman to achieve flag rank as a communications officer. The same year another African American first, Michelle Howard became the first Black woman to command a Navy ship when she took command of USS Rushmore (LSD 47).



By the year 2000, some could think there would be no more such things as firsts to do anything on such a grand scale. The Nation was in a better racial position but for the Navy, there was still much more to achieve.



2001, David L. Brewer III became the first African American commander of the Military Sealift Command (MSC). During his time as commander, MSC ships supported major wars and humanitarian efforts. Brewer, like many others before him, has done many events in his tenure as firsts of the positions for Black Americans, there was one who has done many firsts.



This history timeline has reached Fleet Master Chief April D. Beldo. In 2006, she was selected as the first female Command Master Chief (CMC) of Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. She later became the first African American CMC to be assigned to an aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), in 2009; the first female and first African American Force Master Chief for Naval Education and Training Command in 2012; and the first female Manpower, Personnel, Training, Education (MPT&E) Force Master Chief in 2017.



Following all those footsteps and hats was Vice Admiral Adam M. Robinson, Jr. who became the first Black Sailor appointed as Surgeon General of the Navy in 2007.



A few years later, women were allowed to serve aboard submarines. Then came the first all-female Seabee Construction Team. Among the Seabee women were four African American Sailors. So many doors were opening but there was still one more to unlock and that came in 2013 when the ban on women in combat came to an end, which allowed women to serve in the front-line combat units.



Remember Admiral Michelle J. Howard? Well, she became the first Black Vice Chief of Naval Operations in 2014, giving her two major firsts on a global scale in the Navy.



In 2018, Steffanie Easter, an African American, became the first civilian Director of the Navy Staff in the office of Chief of Naval Operations.



Then in 2020, Lieutenant Madeline Swegle became the first Black woman selected as a Navy tactical fighter pilot as a Lt. J.G.



And then finally, in 2021, Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber became the first Black female brigade commander at the U.S. Naval Academy.



The Navy’s history is rich with heroic stories, emotional moments, and periods of growth and development. The opportunities it gave to Black Sailors are testaments of leaders understanding that change is good and those who want more can get it, making a change.



There are many other firsts for Black Sailors not mentioned here because this article is for firsts that shaped the way the Navy operates. Black History isn’t a time remembered as just an era of civil unrest. Black History is still happening today. The sweat, blood, and tears of Black ancestors laid the foundation for Black Americans in the Nation. The Navy grew stronger and more unified with Black Sailors. Here’s to diversity and history --here’s to Black Sailors in the world’s finest Navy.

