Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Battle of the Coral Sea

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Boris 

    All Hands Magazine

    The Battle of the Coral Sea
    By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Boris
    The first aircraft carrier battle of the World War II took
    place in the Coral Sea in the south Pacific on between May
    4-8 1942. The outcome was critical in stopping Japanese
    momentum in the region, prevented the isolation of Australia,
    and played a key role in the outcome of the Battle of Midway
    in June 1942.
    The day before, Rear Adm. Frank J. Fletcher, commander
    of Task Force 17, then at, sea west of the main Allied base
    of Noumea, received intelligence reports from Commander,
    Southern Pacific Forces that a Japanese detachment was
    headed for Tulagi Harbor in the Solomon Islands.
    “This was just the kind of report we had been waiting
    two months to receive,” said Fletcher.
    On the morning of May 4, Yorktown (CV-5) launched
    the first of three strikes by Torpedo Squadron Five, Bombing
    Squadron Five, and Scouting Squadron Five, the first of
    which consisted of a dozen Douglas (TBD) Devastator
    torpedo bombers and 28 Douglas (SBD) Dauntless dive
    bombers. Owing to the presence of Japanese Mitsubishi
    F1M2 floatplane fighters discovered at Tulagi, Grumman
    (F4F) Wildcat fighters accompanied the second and
    third strikes.
    Over the course of the day these attacks sank
    destroyer Kikuzuki, minesweeper Tama Maru, and auxiliary
    minesweepers Wa 1 and Wa 2. While another four ships
    were damaged and four floatplanes destroyed, the attack
    did not prevent the establishment of a seaplane base there.
    After recovering aircraft, TF 17 turned south for rendezvous
    with TF 11 and TF 44, arriving there the morning of May 5.
    The attack on Tulagi, while productive, alerted Vice
    Adm. Takagi in the Japanese Carrier Strike Force, comprised
    of carriers Zuikaku and Shokaku, two cruisers, and six
    destroyers, to the presence of American carriers in the area.
    Takagi, then far to the north of Tulagi, steamed south at
    speed and began search efforts from a position just south
    of the Solomon Islands.
    Fletcher, meanwhile, was informed by radio message
    from Pearl Harbor that the Japanese Port Moresby strike
    force was at sea. After combining his two carrier forces
    into TF 17, the Allied ships spent the rest of May 6 refueling,
    intending to steam west and do battle against the Port
    Moresby invasion force the next day.
    On the morning of May 7, the U.S. side, also at 8:15 am, a
    scout plane spotted part of the Port Moresby force far to the
    northwest. Owing to a radio coding error by the scout plane’s
    pilot, the message came through as ‘two enemy carriers and
    four cruisers.’ By 10:13 am, a strike force was on its way too.
    It was an ironic moment, with both sides incorrectly thinking
    they had found the main enemy carrier force.
    At 9:15 am, the Japanese strike spotted Neosho and
    Sims, and then spent the next hour and a half vainly searching
    for Fletcher’s carriers, which were further west. At 11:15 am
    the fighters and torpedo bombers abandoned the search and
    returned to their carriers while 36 dive bombers attacked the
    two USN ships. The outcome was never in doubt and Sims
    was sunk after three bomb hits and Neosho, hit with seven
    bombs, was heavily damaged and later scuttled.
    In turn, the U.S. strike force spotted the Japanese
    covering force of light carrier Shoho and four cruisers at
    10:40 am. Attacking first, Lexington’s air group attacked first,
    scoring two 1,000-pound bomb hits, and up to five torpedo
    hits, severely damaging the Japanese carrier.
    “After the Lexington planes departed, the enemy carrier
    ceased maneuvering and turned into the wind,” said Capt.
    Elliot Buckmaster, commanding officer USS Yorktown. “A
    perfect target.”
    Yorktown’s Scouting Squadron Five and Bombing
    Squadron Five made their dives from 18,000 feet and the
    combined attacks by 24 SBDs scored at least 11 more
    bomb hits. With Shoho now listing to starboard and on fire,
    Torpedo Squadron Five delivered the final blows with at
    least two more torpedoes hits, quickly sinking the carrier
    at 11:35 am that morning. This marked the first Japanese
    carrier sunk during the war, a feat memorialized by squadron
    commander Robert E. Dixon’s radio message “Scratch one
    flat top!” Later rescue efforts would only save 203 men
    out of the carriers 834-man crew and all 18 of its aircraft
    were lost.
    The primary concern that afternoon was finding the
    main enemy, as both sides now knew opposing fleet carriers
    were within range. Fletcher, concluding it would be too late
    to attack after recovering strike aircraft that afternoon,
    withdrew southwest to remain under heavy cloud cover. In
    contrast, Takagi, having received a report of Allied ships
    southeast of New Guinea, launched a small strike of 27
    dive bombers and torpedo planes even though he knew
    they would not return until after dark. Unluckily for them,
    the strike was picked up on radar and TF 17 vectored 11
    Wildcat fighter to intercept. Taken by surprise, and without
    fighter protection, the American pilots shot down seven
    torpedo bombers and two dive bombers at a cost of three
    Wildcats lost.
    That night both sides feverishly prepared for battle
    the next day, with ordnance and plane mechanics working
    through the night as pilots got a few hours of sleep.
    Unfortunately for the U.S. carriers, the warm frontal zone
    that had shielded them all day with low cloud cover shifted
    north and east, now covering Takagi’s force. Early in the
    morning of May 8, both sides launched search aircraft and
    awaited the inevitable reports.
    At 8:20 am, a Lexington SBD pilot, Lt.j.g. Joseph Smith,
    reported both Japanese carriers through a gap in the clouds.
    Two minutes later, a Shokaku search plane commanded by
    Warrant Officer Kenzo Kanno, spotted Fletcher’s two carriers.
    The two forces were about 240 miles apart and both sides
    almost simultaneously raced to launch strike aircraft.
    Because of lost and damaged planes from the day
    before, the Japanese managed to launch a combined strike
    of 18 fighters, 33 dive bombers, and 18 torpedo planes at 9:15
    am. The U.S. carriers each launched separate strikes, which
    was common practice, with Yorktown’s group comprising 6
    fighters, 24 dive bombers, and 9 torpedo planes away at 9:15
    am and Lexington’s group of 9 fighters, 15 dive bombers,
    and 12 torpedo planes off at 9:25 am.
    Arriving over the Japanese carriers at 10:32 am,
    Yorktown’s attack group of 39 aircraft focused on carrier
    Shokaku, as Zuikaku was partially hidden under a rain squall.
    The Japanese carrier, maneuvering radically at high speed,
    proved a difficult target. The torpedo planes did not make any
    hits and only two dive bombers scored 1,000-pound bomb
    hits, the second of which was scored by Lt. j.g. John Powers,
    assigned to Bombing Squadron Five (VB-5). Determined to
    successfully drop his ordnance on Shokaku’s flight deck he
    pressed his dive far lower than normal, releasing his bomb at
    only 200-feet. The resulting explosion knocked Lt.j.g Powers’
    aircraft into the ocean. President Roosevelt would later
    recognize his heroism and devotion to duty by awarding him
    a Medal of Honor posthumously. During this wave a total
    of two U.S. dive bombers and two Japanese fighters were
    shot down.
    Lexington’s air group arrived in packets around 11:30
    am, scoring a third 1,000-bomb hit after two dive bombers
    attacked Shokaku. The torpedo bombers conducted 11
    attacks as well, all of which missed. Two other dives
    bombers failed to score hits on Zuikaku and the rest failed to
    find the Japanese carriers in the heavy clouds. These strikes
    were protected by 9 U.S. fighters, of which three were lost.
    These two strikes did enough damage to Shokaku, however.
    With 223 crew killed and her flight deck heavily damaged
    the carrier retired to the northeast, leaving Zuikaku alone to
    continue the battle.
    Meanwhile, at 10:55 am, Lexington’s radar picked up
    the incoming Japanese strike of 69 aircraft. Nine Wildcats
    on combat air patrol were vectored to intercept, as were 23
    patrolling SBD’s, focusing on the first wave of 18 Japanese
    torpedo bombers. Unfortunately, most of the Wildcats were
    out of position as they expected the torpedo bombers
    at much lower altitude, and only four enemy aircraft were
    shot down as they approached. Lt. William Hall, flying an
    SBD out of Scouting Squadron Two, distinguished himself
    in attacking three of those Japanese aircraft and, although
    badly wounded, safely lands his aircraft back to his ship.
    Hall’s bravery and skill on this day, as well as the day before
    when he scored a hit on Shoho, are later awarded with the
    Medal of Honor.
    While four of the attacking planes failed to score hits
    on Yorktown, the other ten maneuvered to launch an anvil
    or pincer attack on Lexington, with some attacking from
    the bow and the rest from the port side. Despite dramatic
    maneuvering by Capt. Sherman, his carrier was struck by
    two Type 91 torpedoes. The first damaged aviation gasoline
    storage tanks, which released gasoline vapor into the
    surrounding compartments, and the second destroyed the
    port water main, shutting down the three forward fire and
    boiler rooms. Despite this damage, Lexington was still able
    to make 24 knots.
    The 33 Japanese dive bombers attacked minutes later,
    with 19 lining up on Lexington and 14 targeting Yorktown.
    Each of the American carriers took damage, with Lexington
    suffering two bomb hits and several near misses while
    Yorktown took a single 550-pound semi-armor piercing bomb
    hit in the center of her flight deck. The bomb penetrated four
    decks before exploding, killing or wounding 66 sailors, and
    knocking out her boilers. Another 12 near misses damaged
    her hull below the waterline. One of the wounded sailors
    was Lt. Milton E. Ricketts, in charge of an engineering repair
    party, whose entire team was killed in the explosion. Facing
    a raging fire, the mortally wounded Ricketts opened a valve
    on a nearby fire plug, pulled out a hose, and directed water
    into the compartment below before he dropped dead on the
    deck. For his extraordinary heroism he was awarded the
    Medal of Honor posthumously.
    During these attacks, four Japanese torpedo planes
    were shot down by anti-aircraft fire and another three
    torpedo bombers, one dive bomber, and one fighter were lost
    in aerial duels. The U.S. lost three SBDs and three Wildcats
    in return. Later, as the strike groups flew home, they passed
    each other in the air, more Japanese dive bombers were
    shot down. During recovery operations, both sides lost more
    aircraft to damage or crashes, with the U.S. losing eight and
    the Japanese another 20 aircraft.
    Fletcher, receiving reports of heavy fighter losses, with
    both his carriers damaged, and low on fuel – the loss of
    Neosho was telling – ordered TF 17 to withdraw. At the same
    time, Takagi, with only 36 operational aircraft left, decided he
    could not protect his own ships nor the invasion fleet, and
    ordered both groups to Rabaul, abandoning plans to invade
    Port Moresby.
    There remained one final drama to play out that day,
    caused by the gasoline vapor leak deep inside Lexington.
    Despite damage control team efforts, which had put out
    fires and fixed water mains, sparks from an electric motor
    set off a huge explosion at 12:47 pm that killed 25 men.
    Cmdr. Seligman, then executive officer, was blown through a
    scuttle hatch by the blast only moments after checking with
    damage control teams and suspecting everything was under
    control. Damage control teams fought the firs for almost
    three hours, but two other explosions shook the ship at 2:42
    pm and 3:25 pm repectfully.
    At that time, wrote Cmdr, Seligman, “The forward part of
    the ship was ablaze” and “Both above and below the armored
    deck with absolutely no means left to fight the fire.” At 3:38
    pm the crew reported the fires were uncontrollable. “… from
    this time on the ship was doomed,” said Capt. Sherman,
    and he ordered abandon ship at 5:07 pm. Over the next two
    hours, USS Morris (DD417), USS Anderson (DD-411), USS
    Hammann (DD-412), USS Phelps (DD-360), USS Minneapolis
    (CA-36) and USS Dewey (DD-349) rescued 2,735 men from
    life rafts and the water. At 6:52 pm, Phelps was ordered to
    sink the burning Lexington, which it did at 7:15 pm with a
    salvo of five torpedoes,
    The Battle of the Coral Sea is the first engagement in
    naval history in which opposing warships did not exchange
    gunfire; all damage was inflicted by naval aircraft. The
    outcome, though operationally a draw – each side lost
    one carrier – was a strategic victory for the U.S. Navy. Not
    only was the Japanese push southward blunted, but heavy
    losses to Japanese air groups as well as ship damage
    meant neither Zuikaku or Shokaku coud participate in the
    upcoming Midway operation. At the same time, the Japanese
    erroneously believed Yorktown was also sunk and went into
    the Midway operation overly confident of victory.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:13
    Story ID: 435967
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Hometown: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Battle of the Coral Sea, by PO2 Nicholas Boris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    All Hands Magazine
    Coral Sea
    World War II history
    The Battle of the Coral Sea
    Air Craft Carrier Battle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT