The Battle of the Coral Sea

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Boris

The first aircraft carrier battle of the World War II took

place in the Coral Sea in the south Pacific on between May

4-8 1942. The outcome was critical in stopping Japanese

momentum in the region, prevented the isolation of Australia,

and played a key role in the outcome of the Battle of Midway

in June 1942.

The day before, Rear Adm. Frank J. Fletcher, commander

of Task Force 17, then at, sea west of the main Allied base

of Noumea, received intelligence reports from Commander,

Southern Pacific Forces that a Japanese detachment was

headed for Tulagi Harbor in the Solomon Islands.

“This was just the kind of report we had been waiting

two months to receive,” said Fletcher.

On the morning of May 4, Yorktown (CV-5) launched

the first of three strikes by Torpedo Squadron Five, Bombing

Squadron Five, and Scouting Squadron Five, the first of

which consisted of a dozen Douglas (TBD) Devastator

torpedo bombers and 28 Douglas (SBD) Dauntless dive

bombers. Owing to the presence of Japanese Mitsubishi

F1M2 floatplane fighters discovered at Tulagi, Grumman

(F4F) Wildcat fighters accompanied the second and

third strikes.

Over the course of the day these attacks sank

destroyer Kikuzuki, minesweeper Tama Maru, and auxiliary

minesweepers Wa 1 and Wa 2. While another four ships

were damaged and four floatplanes destroyed, the attack

did not prevent the establishment of a seaplane base there.

After recovering aircraft, TF 17 turned south for rendezvous

with TF 11 and TF 44, arriving there the morning of May 5.

The attack on Tulagi, while productive, alerted Vice

Adm. Takagi in the Japanese Carrier Strike Force, comprised

of carriers Zuikaku and Shokaku, two cruisers, and six

destroyers, to the presence of American carriers in the area.

Takagi, then far to the north of Tulagi, steamed south at

speed and began search efforts from a position just south

of the Solomon Islands.

Fletcher, meanwhile, was informed by radio message

from Pearl Harbor that the Japanese Port Moresby strike

force was at sea. After combining his two carrier forces

into TF 17, the Allied ships spent the rest of May 6 refueling,

intending to steam west and do battle against the Port

Moresby invasion force the next day.

On the morning of May 7, the U.S. side, also at 8:15 am, a

scout plane spotted part of the Port Moresby force far to the

northwest. Owing to a radio coding error by the scout plane’s

pilot, the message came through as ‘two enemy carriers and

four cruisers.’ By 10:13 am, a strike force was on its way too.

It was an ironic moment, with both sides incorrectly thinking

they had found the main enemy carrier force.

At 9:15 am, the Japanese strike spotted Neosho and

Sims, and then spent the next hour and a half vainly searching

for Fletcher’s carriers, which were further west. At 11:15 am

the fighters and torpedo bombers abandoned the search and

returned to their carriers while 36 dive bombers attacked the

two USN ships. The outcome was never in doubt and Sims

was sunk after three bomb hits and Neosho, hit with seven

bombs, was heavily damaged and later scuttled.

In turn, the U.S. strike force spotted the Japanese

covering force of light carrier Shoho and four cruisers at

10:40 am. Attacking first, Lexington’s air group attacked first,

scoring two 1,000-pound bomb hits, and up to five torpedo

hits, severely damaging the Japanese carrier.

“After the Lexington planes departed, the enemy carrier

ceased maneuvering and turned into the wind,” said Capt.

Elliot Buckmaster, commanding officer USS Yorktown. “A

perfect target.”

Yorktown’s Scouting Squadron Five and Bombing

Squadron Five made their dives from 18,000 feet and the

combined attacks by 24 SBDs scored at least 11 more

bomb hits. With Shoho now listing to starboard and on fire,

Torpedo Squadron Five delivered the final blows with at

least two more torpedoes hits, quickly sinking the carrier

at 11:35 am that morning. This marked the first Japanese

carrier sunk during the war, a feat memorialized by squadron

commander Robert E. Dixon’s radio message “Scratch one

flat top!” Later rescue efforts would only save 203 men

out of the carriers 834-man crew and all 18 of its aircraft

were lost.

The primary concern that afternoon was finding the

main enemy, as both sides now knew opposing fleet carriers

were within range. Fletcher, concluding it would be too late

to attack after recovering strike aircraft that afternoon,

withdrew southwest to remain under heavy cloud cover. In

contrast, Takagi, having received a report of Allied ships

southeast of New Guinea, launched a small strike of 27

dive bombers and torpedo planes even though he knew

they would not return until after dark. Unluckily for them,

the strike was picked up on radar and TF 17 vectored 11

Wildcat fighter to intercept. Taken by surprise, and without

fighter protection, the American pilots shot down seven

torpedo bombers and two dive bombers at a cost of three

Wildcats lost.

That night both sides feverishly prepared for battle

the next day, with ordnance and plane mechanics working

through the night as pilots got a few hours of sleep.

Unfortunately for the U.S. carriers, the warm frontal zone

that had shielded them all day with low cloud cover shifted

north and east, now covering Takagi’s force. Early in the

morning of May 8, both sides launched search aircraft and

awaited the inevitable reports.

At 8:20 am, a Lexington SBD pilot, Lt.j.g. Joseph Smith,

reported both Japanese carriers through a gap in the clouds.

Two minutes later, a Shokaku search plane commanded by

Warrant Officer Kenzo Kanno, spotted Fletcher’s two carriers.

The two forces were about 240 miles apart and both sides

almost simultaneously raced to launch strike aircraft.

Because of lost and damaged planes from the day

before, the Japanese managed to launch a combined strike

of 18 fighters, 33 dive bombers, and 18 torpedo planes at 9:15

am. The U.S. carriers each launched separate strikes, which

was common practice, with Yorktown’s group comprising 6

fighters, 24 dive bombers, and 9 torpedo planes away at 9:15

am and Lexington’s group of 9 fighters, 15 dive bombers,

and 12 torpedo planes off at 9:25 am.

Arriving over the Japanese carriers at 10:32 am,

Yorktown’s attack group of 39 aircraft focused on carrier

Shokaku, as Zuikaku was partially hidden under a rain squall.

The Japanese carrier, maneuvering radically at high speed,

proved a difficult target. The torpedo planes did not make any

hits and only two dive bombers scored 1,000-pound bomb

hits, the second of which was scored by Lt. j.g. John Powers,

assigned to Bombing Squadron Five (VB-5). Determined to

successfully drop his ordnance on Shokaku’s flight deck he

pressed his dive far lower than normal, releasing his bomb at

only 200-feet. The resulting explosion knocked Lt.j.g Powers’

aircraft into the ocean. President Roosevelt would later

recognize his heroism and devotion to duty by awarding him

a Medal of Honor posthumously. During this wave a total

of two U.S. dive bombers and two Japanese fighters were

shot down.

Lexington’s air group arrived in packets around 11:30

am, scoring a third 1,000-bomb hit after two dive bombers

attacked Shokaku. The torpedo bombers conducted 11

attacks as well, all of which missed. Two other dives

bombers failed to score hits on Zuikaku and the rest failed to

find the Japanese carriers in the heavy clouds. These strikes

were protected by 9 U.S. fighters, of which three were lost.

These two strikes did enough damage to Shokaku, however.

With 223 crew killed and her flight deck heavily damaged

the carrier retired to the northeast, leaving Zuikaku alone to

continue the battle.

Meanwhile, at 10:55 am, Lexington’s radar picked up

the incoming Japanese strike of 69 aircraft. Nine Wildcats

on combat air patrol were vectored to intercept, as were 23

patrolling SBD’s, focusing on the first wave of 18 Japanese

torpedo bombers. Unfortunately, most of the Wildcats were

out of position as they expected the torpedo bombers

at much lower altitude, and only four enemy aircraft were

shot down as they approached. Lt. William Hall, flying an

SBD out of Scouting Squadron Two, distinguished himself

in attacking three of those Japanese aircraft and, although

badly wounded, safely lands his aircraft back to his ship.

Hall’s bravery and skill on this day, as well as the day before

when he scored a hit on Shoho, are later awarded with the

Medal of Honor.

While four of the attacking planes failed to score hits

on Yorktown, the other ten maneuvered to launch an anvil

or pincer attack on Lexington, with some attacking from

the bow and the rest from the port side. Despite dramatic

maneuvering by Capt. Sherman, his carrier was struck by

two Type 91 torpedoes. The first damaged aviation gasoline

storage tanks, which released gasoline vapor into the

surrounding compartments, and the second destroyed the

port water main, shutting down the three forward fire and

boiler rooms. Despite this damage, Lexington was still able

to make 24 knots.

The 33 Japanese dive bombers attacked minutes later,

with 19 lining up on Lexington and 14 targeting Yorktown.

Each of the American carriers took damage, with Lexington

suffering two bomb hits and several near misses while

Yorktown took a single 550-pound semi-armor piercing bomb

hit in the center of her flight deck. The bomb penetrated four

decks before exploding, killing or wounding 66 sailors, and

knocking out her boilers. Another 12 near misses damaged

her hull below the waterline. One of the wounded sailors

was Lt. Milton E. Ricketts, in charge of an engineering repair

party, whose entire team was killed in the explosion. Facing

a raging fire, the mortally wounded Ricketts opened a valve

on a nearby fire plug, pulled out a hose, and directed water

into the compartment below before he dropped dead on the

deck. For his extraordinary heroism he was awarded the

Medal of Honor posthumously.

During these attacks, four Japanese torpedo planes

were shot down by anti-aircraft fire and another three

torpedo bombers, one dive bomber, and one fighter were lost

in aerial duels. The U.S. lost three SBDs and three Wildcats

in return. Later, as the strike groups flew home, they passed

each other in the air, more Japanese dive bombers were

shot down. During recovery operations, both sides lost more

aircraft to damage or crashes, with the U.S. losing eight and

the Japanese another 20 aircraft.

Fletcher, receiving reports of heavy fighter losses, with

both his carriers damaged, and low on fuel – the loss of

Neosho was telling – ordered TF 17 to withdraw. At the same

time, Takagi, with only 36 operational aircraft left, decided he

could not protect his own ships nor the invasion fleet, and

ordered both groups to Rabaul, abandoning plans to invade

Port Moresby.

There remained one final drama to play out that day,

caused by the gasoline vapor leak deep inside Lexington.

Despite damage control team efforts, which had put out

fires and fixed water mains, sparks from an electric motor

set off a huge explosion at 12:47 pm that killed 25 men.

Cmdr. Seligman, then executive officer, was blown through a

scuttle hatch by the blast only moments after checking with

damage control teams and suspecting everything was under

control. Damage control teams fought the firs for almost

three hours, but two other explosions shook the ship at 2:42

pm and 3:25 pm repectfully.

At that time, wrote Cmdr, Seligman, “The forward part of

the ship was ablaze” and “Both above and below the armored

deck with absolutely no means left to fight the fire.” At 3:38

pm the crew reported the fires were uncontrollable. “… from

this time on the ship was doomed,” said Capt. Sherman,

and he ordered abandon ship at 5:07 pm. Over the next two

hours, USS Morris (DD417), USS Anderson (DD-411), USS

Hammann (DD-412), USS Phelps (DD-360), USS Minneapolis

(CA-36) and USS Dewey (DD-349) rescued 2,735 men from

life rafts and the water. At 6:52 pm, Phelps was ordered to

sink the burning Lexington, which it did at 7:15 pm with a

salvo of five torpedoes,

The Battle of the Coral Sea is the first engagement in

naval history in which opposing warships did not exchange

gunfire; all damage was inflicted by naval aircraft. The

outcome, though operationally a draw – each side lost

one carrier – was a strategic victory for the U.S. Navy. Not

only was the Japanese push southward blunted, but heavy

losses to Japanese air groups as well as ship damage

meant neither Zuikaku or Shokaku coud participate in the

upcoming Midway operation. At the same time, the Japanese

erroneously believed Yorktown was also sunk and went into

the Midway operation overly confident of victory.

