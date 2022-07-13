How To Save A Life

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Boris

When we think about our military, or members of homeland security, and the sacrifices they make to protect and defend the country we often imagine chaotic environments littered with gunfire, missiles, and the reverberation of the saying, “keep your head on a swivel.” What would we think if we knew our service members were continuing the fight in the way of battling infectious diseases?

The C.W. Bill Young Department of Defense Marrow Donor Program (BYMDC) was created to support the recruiting and tracking of potential bone marrow and stem cell donors within the Department of Defense (DoD), DoD civil service employees, reservists, National Guardsmen, the U.S. Coast Guard, and their eligible family members.

In 1991, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt Jr. created The Marrow Foundation to secure support from private sources for the work of the National Marrow Donor Program. The foundation’s goals are to help increase the size and diversity of the national registry of donors; to assist people undergoing a transplantation financially as they search for a marrow match; and to support research to improve the understanding and outcome of unrelated marrow transplantation, according to govinfo.gov.

Roughly 30,000 people every year are diagnosed with fatal blood diseases. Though some people can have successful treatments with conventional medical practices, nearly 70% of people become candidates for a bone marrow transplant.

“Stem cells have the potential of actually molding themselves into more specific or specialized types of cells,” said Dr. Max Grogl, head of the BYMDC. “In the bone marrow, these naïve cells that differentiate into specialized cells, in the blood, fight infectious diseases.”

The BYMDC’s biggest challenges are the current size and diversity of the national registry. With more potential donors registering, there would be a reduced amount of time needed to find matching donors for the recipients. With the wide diversity of members throughout the DoD, reservists, National Guard, Coast Guard, and their family members the BYMDC can continue to increase the diversity of the national registry.

“The science shows that these members give us the best cells,” said Dr. Jennifer Ng, professor at George Town University and director of the BYMDC. “These cells increase the chances of survival and engraftment.”

One of the goals of the BYMDC is to provide excellent services to members selected as potential donors and those who become actual donors by ensuring safety and comfort throughout the donation process as well as the confidentiality of members.

“The DoD member’s commanding officer has to give permission to allow the DoD member to donate so as to not take away from their primary warfighting mission,” said Ng. “The transplant is anonymous with the patient only knowing that the donor was DoD personnel.”

To be added to the registry, a test will be done where the individual will have four cheek swabs taken and then a nine-digit code is added to the National Marrow Donor Program National Registry (NMDR) where it will remain until the donor reaches age 61 or removes themselves.

“We encrypt the sample with our code,” said Ng. “We submit the barcode plus the human leukocyte antigens (HLA), which is the gene that does the transplant, to the NMDR so a preliminary match may be determined.”

Once a match is determined utilizing the donor’s HLA type, additional blood tests are requested, and the donor makes an informed decision on whether to donate.

Since the establishment of the C.W. Bill Young (DoD) Marrow Donor Program in 1991, there have been ten thousand donations and over one million potential donors added to the national registry.

To become a marrow donor, you can visit one of the walk-in registration sites available on bases and installations around the world, check for pop-up recruitment drives near you, or request a kit to be mailed to you.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:14 Story ID: 435962 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Hometown: ROCKVILLE, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How To Save A Life, by PO2 Nicholas Boris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.