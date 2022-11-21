Columbus recipients of 55th Annual Employee Recognition Awards announced

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Logistics Agency announced the DLA 55th Annual Employee Recognition Award...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Logistics Agency announced the DLA 55th Annual Employee Recognition Award winners. see less | View Image Page

Six Columbus employees earned top honors in the 55th Annual Employee Recognition Awards announced by the Defense Logistics Agency Nov. 15. The employee recognition program highlights outstanding individuals and teams performing diverse missions across the enterprise who’ve made exceptional contributions to the agency’s collective mission.



Carolyn Toney was named one of DLA’s ten outstanding personnel of the year. Toney is a supervisory contracting officer with Land Supplier Operations. In her nomination, Toney was commended for her efforts to develop her team and improve processes for onboarding, training and continued associate development, exemplifying her effectiveness regarding process improvement, team building and best practices. Toney’s resourcefulness, creativity and innovation set her apart as a role model to her peers and subordinates.



For the fourth time in a row, Columbus captured both DLA Fire Officer of the Year and Achievement in Equal Employment Opportunity by a Supervisor awards. Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Bardar was lauded for leading his shift in successfully combating a major fire threatening a commercial structure, and ultimately saving millions of dollars in damages. Alonzo Burris II was praised for his work as an inspirational champion for Equal Employment Opportunity activities throughout the year and for his role as chair for the Defense Supply Center Columbus Wellness Council working to promote awareness of holistic wellness.



Procurement Analyst Ella Madison, of Procurement Process Support, earned the Acquisition Support Professional of the Year award. Madison is responsible for DLA Land and Maritime’s Warrant Program, which includes management of more than 6,000 active contracting officers across eight locations.



Two Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management – Columbus police officers also earned agency recognition: Sgt. Richard Holmes and Capt. Gregory Filbrun. Holmes earned DLA Lead Police Officer of the Year honors and Filbrun was named the DLA Senior Police Officer of the Year. Holmes’ nomination noted his superior performance training five new officers totaling and his efforts leading a community policing initiative. Filbrun was credited for motivating, coaching, mentoring and challenging fellow staff members as well as providing guidance toward strategic goals. Filbrun led his team in pursuing excellence, demonstrated by his team securing 65% of all departmental awards, 75% of Officer of the Quarter awards, and 100% of all Sergeant of the Quarter awards.



A ceremony honoring all recipients is scheduled for Jan. 26 at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



The Columbus award recipients are as follows:



TOP 10 EMPLOYEE

Carolyn Toney, Land Supplier Operations



EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY AWARDS

Achievement in EEO by a Supervisor or Manager: Alonzo Burris II, Land Supplier Operations



INSTALLATION SUPPORT EXCELLENCE AWARDS

DLA Fire Officer of the Year: Captain Ryan Bardar, Assistant Fire Chief, DLA Installation Management – Columbus

DLA Lead Police Officer of the Year: Sgt. Richard Holmes, DLA Installation Management – Columbus

DLA Supervisory Police Officer of the Year: Capt. Gregory Filbrun, DLA Installation Management – Columbus



ACQUISITION EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Acquisition Support Professional of the Year: Ella Madison, Procurement Process Support