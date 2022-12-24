Photo Essay: 2022 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The 2022 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree is shown lit up Dec. 20, 2022, at McCoy's Community...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The 2022 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree is shown lit up Dec. 20, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The tree’s lights were first lit up during the 2022 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Event at McCoy's Community Center that drew dozens of installation community members. The event not only included the tree lighting but other holiday activities inside the center. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The 2022 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree is shown lit up Dec. 20, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The tree’s lights were first lit up during the 2022 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Event at McCoy's Community Center that drew dozens of installation community members.



The event not only included the tree lighting but other holiday activities inside the center. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



