    Photo Essay: December 2022 snow scenes in Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area, Part II

    December 2022 snow scenes in Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of the Fort McCoy Pine View Recreation Area with fresh snow is shown Dec. 16,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes of the Fort McCoy Pine View Recreation Area with fresh snow are shown Dec. 16, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.

    Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation.

    Also, in 2022, Pine View Recreation Area celebrated 50 years in use.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Recreation Area
    winter scenes
    snowfall at Fort McCoy
    winter at Fort McCoy

