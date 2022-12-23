Norfolk Naval Shipyard Recognizes Employees in Efforts to Build a Better Culture

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Department Command Resilience Team (DCRT) recently hosted the first Culture Standout Awards, celebrating the employees who work to build a better culture at the shipyard and exemplify good work standards overall.



“Culture Change is defined as the process where an organization encourages employees to adopt behaviors consistent with organization’s values and goals,” said DCRT Member Maria De Sande. “It is how we treat one another as we want to be treated. If we don’t like what we see or feel, we do something about it. It is resetting expectations, holding accountability, leadership, inclusive decision making, workforce development and embodying our C.O.R.E. values of Care, Ownership, Respect, and Excellence. Each of our recipients embody the organization’s values and drive towards continuous improvement in your area of responsibility to a degree that has earned recognition.”



“Culture is the key to our success and a key to success in any organization,” said DCRT Member Jacquelyn Singletary. “Our DCRT representatives are our eyes on the ground, providing us those opportunities to plug into our departments within the shipyard and find where things are systemic that need to be fixed. They also provide those wins for us to highlight and share across the board, helping us to improve culture overall. Our team sought out individuals who are inspirations to those around them, who take the time to set the standard for our shipyard family in doing the right thing and helping to improve our culture overall.”



Twenty individuals from across the shipyard were recognized as Culture Standouts – each going above and beyond the call of duty in their everyday workplace.



“Congratulations and well-done to all of you,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson. “This is absolutely incredible. Each of your actions shows that this initiative is running on its own engine – with hard-working individuals like yourselves taking charge in ensuring our shipyard is a better place. You are the sparks that ignite this engine and it means a lot to see how your actions have impacted America’s Shipyard. When we look at our organization overall, one of our most important assets is our people. Your actions speak louder than words – inspiring others to want to come to NNSY and build a positive environment where folks want to do their best every day. Continue to be contagious in your efforts!”



Congratulations NNSY Culture Standouts!

• Loren Lichty

• Kent Johnson

• Rachel Peterson

• Grant Hill

• Melinda Matthews

• Ali Gentilini

• Maria De Sande

• Brittany Tavassoli

• Meg McIntosh

• Tarnesha Harris

• Kenny Bullock

• Anita Branch

• Alicia Rodgers

• Kamaria Clark

• Doreka Porter-Wright

• Kim Zaner

• Troy Martin

• Jason Braun

• Antonne Smalls

• Carlynn Lucas

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 10:29 Story ID: 435837 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Recognizes Employees in Efforts to Build a Better Culture, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.