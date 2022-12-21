Photo Essay: Fort McCoy rail operations team supports late 2022 rail movement, Part I

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Army locomotive maintained by the Fort McCoy rail operations team with the Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Army locomotive maintained by the Fort McCoy rail operations team with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Transportation Division, idles outside its facility in the rail yard on South Post on Nov. 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The locomotive was one of two locomotives in use that day supporting a rail movement for the Army Reserve's 411th Engineer Company where 128 items were previously loaded on to railcars to deploy eventually to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 411th was the latest of many units over the last decade to hold rail movements at Fort McCoy. As a matter of fact, for the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there. And it’s a capability that will continue, Fort McCoy LRC officials said. During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as for moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An Army locomotive maintained by the Fort McCoy rail operations team with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Transportation Division, idles outside its facility in the rail yard on South Post on Nov. 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The locomotive was one of two locomotives in use that day supporting a rail movement for the Army Reserve's 411th Engineer Company where 128 items were previously loaded on to railcars to deploy eventually to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



The 411th was the latest of many units over the last decade to hold rail movements at Fort McCoy. As a matter of fact, for the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there.



And it’s a capability that will continue, Fort McCoy LRC officials said.



During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as for moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



